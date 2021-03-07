An Owatonna man with a history of being violent is being charged with attempting to strangle a victim, according to Owatonna police.
Lesly Lamont Wadley, 44, was charged Tuesday in Steele County court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation and two additional domestic assault charges, all felonies. According to court documents, one of the charges states Wadley allegedly intended to cause fear in a victim of immediate bodily harm or death and another states he allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict bodily harm or death to the victim, both within 10 years of the first of two or more previous qualified domestic violence-related offense convictions or adjudications of delinquency.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department received a report at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday of a potential domestic assault in progress. The reporting party told dispatch they had seen Wadley with a gun a few days earlier and could currently hear a female telling Wadley to put the gun away.
When police arrived at the scene, the report states that there was shouting inside the residence by both Wadley and the victim. Police told Wadley to step out of the residence and place his hands behind his back as another officer found the victim crying and hiding behind the door. Officers observed several injuries on the victim. According to the police report, the victim told officers Wadley had threatened to kill them and tried choking them by putting both his hands around their neck.
Wadley has a previous 2011 conviction for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Steele County, a 2012 felony conviction of terroristic threats in Mower County, a 2012 misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in Mower County and a 2018 felony conviction for violating an order of protection in Mower County for which he was sentenced to 26 months in prison.
Wadley is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for March 17.