Witness testimony included in new court documents reveal that the suspect in the 2020 Dartts Park homicide may have been at the park to fight someone else.
The Steele County Attorney’s Office filed the state’s omnibus brief Tuesday arguing in favor of the second-degree murder charge that Hassan Nur Hassan's attorney is seeking to have dismissed. Hassan, 29, is charged in the July 12 slaying of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed in Owatonna’s Dartts Park.
Both men are from Owatonna.
In the original criminal complaint, witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending Dartts Park. Hassan reportedly stabbed Mohamed in the chest and stole a witness’ vehicle to flee the park. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest and ruled his death as a homicide.
Hassan was arrested without incident in Minneapolis two days later.
Hassan’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the first second-degree murder charge that states Hassan intended to cause the death of Mohamed, but that the act was not premeditated. According to the brief filed on May 12, the defense states there is a lack of probable cause that Hassan “intended to effect the death” of Mohamed when he struck him in the chest with a brass knuckles/knife instrument.
However, the state disagrees and is requesting the court deny the defendant's motion to dismiss the charge, noting in the brief filed this week that “there is no other rational hypothesis other than [Hassan] was intending to kill the victim when he targeted the victim’s chest in the immediate area of the heart.”
The state listed a number of reasons to support the intent to kill charge. These include, but are not limited to, the argument Hassan had with the victim less than an hour before the incident, video showing Hassan pursuing the victim when he backed away from him, and the force behind the stab wound that is shown on video.
The state also relied on the testimony of several witnesses to show an alleged intent to kill. According to court documents, Hassan had punched the window of a vehicle belonging to another individual while at Manthey Park that day, resulting in the owner of the vehicle wanting to fight Hassan. When the two parties met at a local business, one witness said he agreed to meet Hassan at Dartts Park to fight and that Hassan agreed not to use his brass knuckles/knife instruments in the fight.
The witness told law enforcement that when Hassan arrived at the park he brandished the knives and then chased the witness, who admitted he “ran for his life.” A video recorded of the incident by a bystander at the park shows Hassan than approached Mohamed, who tried backing away. Hassan is then seen in the video “lunging” at Mohamed and striking him in the chest.
The witness who said he was supposed to fight with Hassan in the park stated Hassan “stabbed Mohamed for no reason,” according to court documents.
Another witness told officers Hassan said at his apartment after the incident that he was targeting two of the men who were with Mohamed next, to which the state argues also shows his original intent.
The state also states in the brief that the Minnesota Supreme Court and Court of Appeals have repeatedly held that evidence of a single stab wound to a vital organ or vulnerable area of the body supports the conclusion that the defendant intended to kill the victim. According to the autopsy report, Mohamed’s heart was pierced by the knife and the soft tissue around the heart was damaged.
Hassan’s last court appearance was on April 13. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled. Public records show that his case was “taken under advisement” on Tuesday by Judge Joseph Bueltel.
Hassan remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions remains set at $1 million.
Frederick Goetz of Goetz and Eckland P.A., a law firm based in Minneapolis, is representing Hassan.
Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh and Chief Deputy County Attorney Christy Hormann are both listed in court documents as representing the state.