The replacement of a pipeline in northern Minnesota has people across the state concerned for a variety of reasons. In solidarity with folks hundreds of miles north of southern Minnesota,, local residents have also been making their voices heard and taking action.
About two years ago a group of concerned Northfield area residents organized a collective known as Northfield Against Line 3 (NAL3). Since then they have made efforts to stop or slow the pipeline’s construction, pointing to environmental issues, treaty rights, climate change and human trafficking concerns among other concerns with the project.
“Even though Line 3 is going on hours north of here, we all drink the same water
and what happens upstream, is definitely going to affect us downstream,” said Jonas Goonface, a member of NAL3. “They are boring underneath the Mississippi River, that's just like a gigantic artery of water.”
Canadian company Enbridge Energy is replacing an existing pipeline built in the 1960s. Line 3 extends from Alberta, Canada, passes through a corner of North Dakota and runs through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. The company says the new tar sands line is needed because the existing line is increasingly prone to corrosion and cracking and can only run at half capacity, according to Associated Press.
“(The existing Line 3 pipeline) requires extensive maintenance and is currently restricted to a capacity of 390,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Enbridge’s proposed new 36-inch-diameter pipeline would be capable of carrying up to 760,000 barrels of Canadian heavy crude oil per day, which was the original design capacity of the existing Line 3,” according to the state’s Environmental Impact Statement.
The longer pipeline is set to follow a similar path to the existing pipeline with the exception of the section from Clearbrook, Minnesota to the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. Enbridge is proposing to abandon the existing Line 3 in place, according to the EIS.
While construction on the Wisconsin and North Dakota segment have already been completed, construction for the 337-mile Minnesota section began in December. The project has been met with resistance from Native American communities, activists, climate justice groups and local groups like NAL3.
NAL3 has protested against pipeline decision makers during the approval process and have continued to pressure Gov. Tim Walz and others regarding their continued role in the project. This includes pressuring project investors such as Wells Fargo and Chase Bank, financial backers of the project, to divest from the fossil fuel infrastructure. The group also coordinates closely with Indigenous groups and MN 350, a grassroots partnership of people working to fight climate change in Minnesota, Goonface says. A solidarity protest, led by the Northfield High School Environmental Club was held a few weeks ago, beginning in Bridge Square and moving to the local Wells Fargo.
Due to the pandemic, the group has offered virtual ways to get involved, recently hosting an art drive to support the Indigenous-led frontline resistance. Members hosted a virtual “Protest Art 101” and “Virtual Art Build” social hangout event, with the intention of sending artwork to the Giniw Collective and the Gitchigumi Scouts to show support.
“We want to include people of various abilities and even if they can't roll up here in person to the frontlines or wherever else they’re needed. They can definitely contribute from afar,” Goonface said.
NAL3 also hosts nonviolent direct action training over Zoom to assist people in developing the necessary skills to join the protests at the pipeline construction site. There's a lot of ways people can get involved, Goonface said. People can sign MN350’s Pledge of Resistance, monitor the construction via watchthelinemn.org and donate to frontline indigenous groups or legal defense funds, he suggested.
Despite the pipeline’s path being on the other side of the state, Goonface and other local opponents believe it's still their responsibility to do something.
“Like anywhere else in this region we are occupying Dakota and Ojibwe territory,” Goonface said. “It's our responsibility just to stand in solidarity with original people of this land.”
Opponents say the pipeline project would violate the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe as the line would cross through land where wild rice -- a cultural centerpiece -- grows. Those resistant to the project are also concerned about the increased potential for human trafficking and abuse as a result of pipeline construction. Missing and murdered Indigenous women is a major concern and pipeline opponents worry the temporary workforce could increase the chances of sex trafficking/sexual abuse.
Another common argument is that investments should be made toward renewable energy, instead of relying on fossil fuels as climate change continues to negatively impact the earth and disproportionately affect communities of color and low income communities.
“I believe that our liberation is bound with one another. I feel like if Indigenous communities are being put directly under threat by extractive industries that threatens our safety as well,” Goonface said.