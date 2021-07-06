An Owatonna man who led police on a car chase and was later tracked down by the K-9 unit has been sentenced in Steele County Court.
Carr Brazelton, 37, was sentenced June 28 to a year of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty in May to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle — a felony. Judge Karen Duncan handed down the sentence. A misdemeanor charge of careless driving was also dismissed per the plea agreement. Brazelton was originally charged in November.
According to the original criminal complaint, Brazelton fled from an Owatonna officer during the early morning hours of Nov. 29 when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Bridge Street West. Brazelton attempted to evade police by speeding in excess of 60 miles per hours going east on Main Street, running a red light. At one point, Brazelton attempted to turn north on Lincoln Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree. Brazelton then fled on foot, and K-9 Officer Vegas tracked his scent to the Pillsbury campus.
As a part of his probation, Brazelton is prohibited from using alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription and must undergo a psychological evaluation. Brazelton must also attend and successfully complete a cognitive skill training program.
If Brazelton fails to be compliant with his probation, he will have to serve 120 days in local confinement at the Steele County Detention Center. He has credit for time served of two days.
In other court news
Abraam Rodriguez Jr., 20, of Owatonna, was charged Tuesday in Steele County Court with felony domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded during the early hours of July 3 to a report of a potentially suicidal man. The caller told officers that the Rodriguez was “extremely intoxicated” and was allegedly damaging the home before he left on foot.
Police found a female at the home who had a large, bleeding laceration above her left eye. The female told officer that following an argument that Rodriguez had allegedly hit her in the face with a metal cane.
Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident a short time later.
Rodriguez has been previously convicted of third-degree assault in 2018 in Steele County. He also pleaded guilty this spring for violating a domestic abuse no contact order, also in Steele County.
Rodriguez is in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for July 12.