Kellen Hinrichsen, a self-described "history nerd," is looking forward to sharing his passion for history with Steele County residents.
Hinrichsen began as the new executive director of the Steele County Historical Society on Monday. As director, he will manage staff, build relationships with the community, organize fundraisers and work on the society’s public relations. He will be responsible for guiding the center forward using the society’s strategic plan.
“I want to form and expand upon relationships that we already have with businesses and local organizations and other cultural institutions in the area and region,” Hinrichsen said.
Hinrichsen received his bachelor's degree in anthropology from Pennsylvania State University and his master's degree in museum studies and anthropology from the University of Denver. He says his interest in historical objects for and preparing them for collection storage drew him to museums in the first place. In graduate school, he trained in curating exhibits to engage the public.
“I think for the longest time, people viewed museums as ... old repositories for the past and it’s kind of shut off and not accessible. I want to change that, because what we have is very interesting,” he said.
Throughout his career and time in school, Hinrichsen has served as a museum assistant at the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, the Molly Brown House Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, as well as museum manager at the Amache Historical Society Museum in Granada, Colorado and the Dallas Holocaust Museum, according to the Steele County Historical Society.
He has developed skills in collection management, exhibit development, fundraising, grant writing, community relationship building and nonprofit management in his previous jobs.
Prior to his new role in Owatonna, Hinrichsen served as the director of the Warren County Historical Society in Monmouth, Illinois. He was the museum’s first paid employee, essentially building the society from the ground up for the last five years, he said. Wanting to see where else he could take his career and feeling like he had taken the Warren County Historical Society to a good place, Hinrichsen wanted to take his next career step. He discovered the available position in Steele County.
A committee of four people interviewed and selected candidates for the position. Ryan Gillespie, Joanne Giga, Janet Mealey and Jerry Ganfield, all members of the Steele County Historical Society Board of Directors, began the process in December. Ganfield is the current treasurer and was serving as the society’s interim director prior to Hinrichsen’s arrival.
“He probably has more museum experience, the different phases of collections and curatorship and management in a nonprofit than many of the candidates had,” Ganfield said. He added that Hinrichsen is an excellent fit for the historical society.
Ganfield said the committee had set up some interviews prior to the shutdown, but eventually they had to host their initial interviews via Zoom. Candidates that met the committee's qualifications were asked for a second interview. Looking for someone who could build goodwill for the society, the committee selected Hinrichsen.
“He knew what he was talking about; he had experience at various other museums,” Ganfield said.
Hinrichsen is still in the process of becoming acquainted with the organization, the buildings and collections. He said he hopes to get outside of the history center’s walls and interact with the community, get people excited about local history and make the center a fun place to visit.
“We hope to introduce him to the community with a meet-and-greet at some point,” Ganfield said.
Residents have already started stopping by the center to say hello. He says the community has given him the warmest welcome, adding that he and his family -- wife Megan and 15-month-old son Lars -- already feel at home in Owatonna.
“You’re all living up to the Minnesota Nice thing,” he said.