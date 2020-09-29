The Owatonna School Board approved the preliminary tax levy for the 2021-22 year on Monday.
The district is projecting a 8.87% decrease in the tax levy, according to district information. That's compared to last year’s 33.58% increase. In addition, 53% of the districts’ tax comes as a result of voters and the community’s support of school bonds and operating levies.
The average school district property tax levy is increasing by about 5.4%, according to Amanda Heilman, the district's director of finances and operations.
Heilman says for comparison, the total market value for all individual properties in the school district indicates an average of 2.9% increase per year since 2015.
“By certifying the maximum right now, we’re obviously expecting an 8.87% decrease, but we know we have a vote coming up Nov. 3 so obviously as we go through this, we’ll do a couple reiterations and then I’ll come back in December and then we’ll do the Truth In Taxation report,” Heilman said.
The decrease is due to a couple reasons, according to Heilman. The district's debt service is projected to decrease by $627,000 and the district's general fund is also projected to decrease by 12%, which is largely due to the district's operating levy ending unless voters renew the operating levy in the November election, she said.
In other news, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the COVID-19 case data for the area supports the school district's current learning models.
During the brief Owatonna School Board meeting on Monday, Elstad said he plans to send out monthly notes to parents beginning this week about the county’s COVID-19 current numbers.
Every Thursday the Minnesota Department of Health updates the data document for K-12 schools. The document provides 14-day COVID-19 case rate data by county. The information helps schools make decisions about their learning models and allows them to see trends. Last Thursday, the state reported a 14-day case rate of 16.63 cases per 10,000 people in Steele County. The data from the week prior revealed a rate of 19.09.
“That number is trending downward again,” Elstad said. “If you read the two-week report before that we were just over 19 cases, which caused us to start thinking about what our next steps would be, but in regard to where we’re at right now, we are actually seeing those trend down lower than 15 in the last report.”
Elstad has been working alongside Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron to monitor local data every Monday afternoon. Caron says the schools are well within the district's COVID-19 guidelines for the current learning models according to Elstad.
The Minnesota Department of Health's recommended policy suggests:
- Fewer than 10: In-person learning for all students
- 10-20 cases per 10,000 residents: Elementary in-person learning, middle/high school hybrid learning
- 20-30 cases: Hybrid learning for all students
- 30-50 cases: Elementary hybrid, middle/high school distance learning
- 50 or more cases: Distance learning for all students
As required of schools across the state, the district has offered a full-time distance learning option to its students. Twenty percent of Owatonna Public School District families have chosen the full-time distance learning option.
The next regular school board meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 26.