In Faribault, a lack of affordable housing has limited an otherwise robust decade of growth, but events in recent months have provided indication that the tide may be beginning to turn.
After years of effort, the city’s initiative to lure multi-family housing developers to town has enabled the city to secure numerous projects. Once all projects currently in the works are complete, more than 300 units will be added to Faribault’s housing stock.
Just three years ago, the city’s rental vacancy rate sat at less than 1%. Now, projects soon to be completed include the 44-unit Hillside Apartments, 111-unit Straight River Apartments, 76-unit Lofts at Evergreen Knoll, and 68-unit Titan Development project.
Ironically, the rapid expansion of Faribault’s housing market is coming just as the economy takes a COVID-induced nosedive. While the housing market generally remains strong, it’s unclear exactly what affects COVID will have.
As the number of new projects has piled up, the city Housing and Redevelopment Authority hasn’t taken a comprehensive look at what impact each project might have on the broader housing market and the need for/viability of future projects. That changed on Monday night. At its meeting, the HRA authorized just over half of its $20,000 budgeted for consulting services to commission comprehensive rental housing study from Golden Valley-based Maxwell and Associates.
Boosting the city’s multifamily housing stock is one way to address the city’s lack of housing, but housing shortages exist at nearly every price point, according to Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen. Before COVID-19 hit Faribault, the city was planning on conducting an aggressive recruitment effort to bring single family home builders to the area, as was successfully done with multifamily unit builders.
That’s not to say logistical challenges don’t exist when it comes to building more single family homes in the area. Kuennen said that one major challenge is that many single family lots are held by individual property owners hesitant to sell for a competitive price. Part of the solution to that issue could be the cooperation of local businesses. Several local businesses, including Faribault Foods, have been in conversation with the city about providing land for housing developments.
Another issue is the city’s lower property values, compared to the south metro. While the cost of building a house is much the same in Faribault as in the metro, higher property values ensure a greater profit margin.
“Developers have consistently told us that it’s all very market driven,” she said. “There’s a known market in the south metro that they know they can get.”
Dave Campbell of Weichert Realtors said that in many cases, the advantage of building in the south metro can be as much as $50,000 to $60,000 savings. However, if the numbers can be made to work in Faribault, buyers can enjoy a less expensive home with lower taxes.
With the housing market so tight, many families are forced to look for housing elsewhere. As a result, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that businesses sometimes lose good employees who want to work where they can afford to live.
The issue isn’t unique to Faribault. RE/MAX Agent Matt Gillard said that in Owatonna, the market is also incredibly tight. At any one time, the number of single family houses on the market is only around 35 — a fraction of what is considered a healthy number.
Owatonna Area Chamber President of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier agrees. As in Faribault, he said that the growth in multi-family housing supply has grown farm more than single family housing supply.
“The shortage of single family housing has made it hard for folks to find what they need,” he said. “Growth within the market is needed.”
Nonetheless, Gillard said that new home construction is very expensive and only a handful of builders are willing to take a risk of a so-called “spec” or speculative home. In part, that may be because Owatonna’s housing market tends to be more affordable. Gillard said that while he believes the government should mostly stay out of the market, recruiting more developers willing to build spec homes would help supply come more in line with demand. He also pointed to regulation as a potential barrier to housing development.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has worked extensively on increasing access to single family housing, and he said that he believes Minnesota’s regulatory code is among the state’s greatest barriers to housing development.
Draheim, who owns a Weichert Realtors branch in Mankato along with other businesses, was tapped to chair the Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership last spring. Out of that committee came a series of bipartisan bills designed to make homeownership more affordable.
Draheim has said that reducing regulation is important. He says that Minnesota’s is among the strictest in the nation, and that by loosening it the state can open up the door for more people to benefit from home ownership.
In addition to potentially reducing the rate of COVID spread, efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable single family homes have numerous other benefits, helping families to build sustainable wealth and stable communities.
“We know that ownership opportunities help start up families, generate wealth, by owning an appreciating asset,” Johnson said. “We think more ownership opportunities will help lift Faribault workers into a new category of middle class workers.”
Faribault City Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns a construction business, said that it’s important that the city help to attract builders focused on all segments of the market. He said that a lack of supply in one part of the market trickles down to other parts of the market.
Wood has built hundreds of homes, with a business model mostly focused on appealing to upscale customers by using high quality materials. He said that many of his customers are retirement age or near-retirement age.
“ I can go out and go to Menards and buy the cheapest window, but that doesn't satisfy a good chunk of the market,” he said. “They expect a really nice product.”
Wood said that, due to Faribault’s lower property values, it’s a challenge for builders like him to make the numbers work. Even though his homes have been popular in area cities, like Dundas, he hasn’t been able to build much in Faribault.
Wood said that by working with local lending institutions, it’s possible that an agreement could be reached to incentivize higher end home building. That, he said, could open up the market for more affordable houses and rentals as well.
“If we can cater to people who want to buy a nice house, you’ll see them move up,” he said. “Now, suddenly there’s 30 more houses with vinyl siding, and then 30 more rentals available.”