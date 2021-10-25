A Faribault man is facing felony charges after he allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests during a Saturday morning traffic stop in Owatonna.
Victor Abel Carrejo, 57, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree DWI, including one for refusing to submit to a chemical test while at the Steele County Detention Center.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police initiated a routine traffic stop just after 1 a.m. on Saturday after running the license plate on the vehicle in front of him and being alerted of expired registration tabs. The driver, identified as Carrejo, reportedly let his car roll back toward the squad car while stopped at the light on Bridge Street and Allan Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the southbound ramp of Interstate 35, according to the report.
As the officer approached the vehicle, Carrejo allegedly rolled down the back window before rolling down his own and attempted four times to unlock his smart phone to provide proof of insurance. Carrejo reportedly told police the phone was new and he "didn't know how to work it" yet.
Court records show police observed an open bottle of beer on the passenger floor and a six pack of beer directly behind the driver's seat with at least one bottle appearing to be open and empty. Police allegedly smelled an odor of alcohol on Carrejo and reported his speech to be slurred.
Carrejo failed the standardized field sobriety tests, according to the report, and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly located two open beer bottles and one bottle of tequila.
At the Steele County Detention Center, Carrejo refused to take the datamaster transportable breath test because he knew he was going to "flunk" it, according to court documents.
According to court records, Carrejo has three prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years, including a 2019 conviction in Steele County, a 2014 conviction in Waseca County and a 2013 conviction in Rice County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.