Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with severe abdominal pain and has since undergone emergency surgery.
"Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly. As such, Congressman Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery which he is now undergoing," his campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Lewis' campaign announced the surgery was successful and minimally invasive. He is anticipated to be released in the next couple of days.
Lewis represented Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2019. The district covers the south Twin Cities metro area and contains all of Scott, Dakota, Goodhue and Wabasha counties. It also contains part of southern Washington County and a portion of northern and eastern Rice County, including the city of Northfield.
In the last month, Lewis' health while on the campaign trail has made the news in relation to COVID-19. In a one-week time span, the candidate had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the second individual was not identified by the campaign for privacy reasons, Lewis' first self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump days after Lewis had greeted the president at the airport in Minneapolis.
Lewis is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who tweeted on Monday morning that she and her husband wish Lewis "a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."
Despite being removed from the campaign trail several times throughout October heading into the November election, the Rice County Republicans feel confident that his win is already secured for the area.
"Personally, I think he's a great person and I'm sorry that he can't get out and campaign, I feel badly about that," Rice County Republican Chair Kathy Dodds said. "But I think he's drawn a very clear line between himself and Tina Smith, so I don't think it's really going to hurt him the campaign."
Dodds said one of the reasons she feels Lewis is sure to win the Rice County is due to making himself easily accessible to constituents in the area. In June, Dodds said she hosted a "pizza and politics" event at her home in Faribault where Lewis interacted with 70 people for several hours as a part of his campaign.
"People remember him from the radio and that he's straight forward and speaks his mind, we appreciate that about him," Dodds said, adding that she doesn't feel any of his time off the campaign trail negatively impacted his run for the Senate seat. "For a lot of us, we didn't even realize he was out of the picture."
In Steele County, the local Republican Party is also feeling confident about Lewis' campaign efforts thus far despite his health obstacle.
"You never really know until the numbers are in, but I certainly think he's going to do really well here," said Pam Seaser, co-chair of the Steele County Republicans. "Steele County is known for being a stronghold for Republicans and conservatives. He has spent the time here that he has needed to, but also he needs to go to places across the state that could possibly be on the fence yet."
Seaser said she is specifically impressed with how transparent the former congressman has been throughout his campaign, including informing the public of his surgery on Monday. She added that she has no concerns that Lewis will continue with his transparency leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.