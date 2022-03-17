A West Saint Paul man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly purchased $1,000 worth of Walmart gift cards using a stolen credit card.
Mark Anthony Vaughn, 45, was charged by summons Monday in Steele County District Court with one count of financial transaction card fraud, a felony. The charge stems from an investigation that took place in August.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Aug. 8 of fraudulent transactions that occurred at the Owatonna Walmart. The victim reportedly said her wallet had been stolen in Mankato and several $200 gift card transactions were made Aug. 2 on her Mastercard without her consent. Transactions were made in several locations around the state, according to the report.
Officers contacted Walmart Loss Prevention and were provided with five reported transaction receipts and alleged video footage of any suspects. Documents showed the gift cards purchased were specifically for Walmart and video allegedly revealed one suspect, later identified by Mankato police as Vaughn.
Vaughn has a sordid criminal history, with the most recent felony conviction occurring in 2017 for identity theft out of Wright County. He has been convicted of felony financial transaction fraud 16 times, dating back to 1995.
Vaughn's first court appearance is scheduled for May 19.