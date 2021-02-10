What began as a way to emphasis the struggle for freedom and equal opportunity African Americans have faced throughout the decades has continued to evolve into a celebration of contributions the Black community has provided to the bedrock of the country – which is the way local public leaders say it ought to be.
“One of the things I’ve realized throughout my life is that the things the we hear about and learn about are the negative parts that display Black history,” said Brian Coleman, the board chair for the Alliance for Great Equity in Owatonna and service learning coordinator for the Faribault School District. “A lot of times the first thing that comes to mind is slavery or segregation. You get all these negative terms associated with it, which doesn’t make it feel positive for us Black people, it just sort of feels like a downer.”
“But it doesn’t have to be that way,” Coleman added. “In a sense, this country is built on the back of these people, and while so many things are rooted around the tension and stress that most people of color have to deal with on a daily basis, intentionally looking at and celebrating successes is what we would all love.”
This Black History Month, Coleman is encouraging everyone – Black and otherwise – to spend time seeking out the untold stories of the crucial contributions Black people have made to America’s culture. From music to art to science advancements, Coleman said you may be surprised what can be uncovered after scratching away at the surface.
Agreeing with Coleman is Dr. Annette Parker, the president of South Central College who says she feels a personal responsibility as a Black leader within her institution to illuminate such stories.
“The impact of Black History Month to me is that historically we have not told the stories of the many contributions from people of African descent in this country,” Parker said, acknowledging that while Black people have suffered throughout history, looking at only the suffering would give people the wrong snapshot of who they are as a people and a culture. “It’s important that our young people know these contributions, and Black History Month provides a time for us to do that and to not be afraid to talk about it.”
Parker said one thing she would like to see people in southern Minnesota embrace during Black History Month is seeking beyond the traditional names that usually are associated with Black progress and empowerment.
“Don’t just focus on Martin Luther King Jr.,” Parker said. “There are so many other people who have overcome these barriers that have been in place over hundreds and hundreds of years. Yet despite those barriers, they still found a way to contribute to the betterment of our nation.”
Some of the names Parker encourages people to discover and explore include James Baldwin – an American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet and activist whose eloquence and passion on the subject of race in America made him an important voice in the late '50s and '60s – and Josephine Baker – an American-born French entertainer and World War II spy who was the only woman to speak at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington in 1963. Luckily, Parker says living in the age of information being at our fingertips in the form of the Internet allows for endless opportunities to discover the lesser known but highly important players in Black history.
Coleman also celebrates the time we live in, saying that the recent release of movies focusing on untold stories of Black people in American history has provided a prime opportunity for anyone and everyone to educate themselves further. Specifically, Coleman recommends people check out “Hidden Figures,” the 2016 biographical drama film that focuses on three Black women who were essential to the success of early spaceflight.
“Some of the most positive interactions I have ever had with people of different races have stemmed from that movie,” Coleman said. “This is some positive history – some real life stuff – that really opens your eyes to what Black people were doing without any kind of acknowledgement of their efforts.”
Digging into the various contributions and many areas of positive Black history is just the beginning. Both Coleman and Parker agree that when it comes down to it, one month is simply not enough.
“A year-round celebration is what I’d like to see,” Coleman said. “When it comes down to it, celebrating other cultures should just be embedded in what we do.”
“There definitely needs to be things celebrating Black history year-round,” Parker added. “But this can be a month where people take the time to learn and study about the different contributions of Black people. I think and I hope that it would bring around more respect throughout the rest of the year.”