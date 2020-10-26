In a normal year, Minnesota Corn Growers Association President Tim Waibel would trade in at least one piece of equipment. However, the state’s nonconformity with the federal tax code could have left him with a large tax bill, convincing him to wait a year before purchasing a new combine.
“We had a new combine ordered and I said if we didn’t get Section 179 fixed, I’m not taking it,” he said. “There’s some extraordinary examples of people getting hooked on this provision.”
Tucked into the bonding bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this month was a tax provision that is eliciting a huge sigh of relief from area farmers and small business owners.
Passed with bipartisan support, the tax change will bring Minnesota into full conformity with Section 179 of the federal tax code. Under that provision, farmers and small businesses are allowed to deduct the cost of purchasing equipment for business use. The deduction has long been a mainstay of farm country, enabling farmers to afford the latest equipment by deducting the cost of trade-ins. Before 2006, Minnesota allowed farmers and businesses to claim the full deduction concurrently with their federal taxes.
Section 179 was significantly modified by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, passed largely along party lines and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Under that bill, the ability to defer taxable gains on “like-kind” property was eliminated.
To offset that change, the law included two major tax reduction provisions, providing a 100% first-year “bonus depreciation” tax deduction and doubling the maximum deduction from $500,000 to $1 million and phaseout cap from $2 to $2.5 million. Minnesota’s 2019 tax bill brought the state into conformity with the “like-kind” provision but not the expansion of bonus depreciation. As a result, Minnesota farmers and small businesses suddenly found themselves facing sizable tax bills on recently purchased equipment.
Waibel noted that under Minnesota law, farm equipment is not normally taxed. However, the lack of Section 179 left farmers getting hit with large tax bills on their equipment.
Now, farmers will finally be able to claim their full benefit in line with the federal tax code. Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier has noted that most neighboring states already offered the full deduction, putting Minnesota at a competitive disadvantage.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson, echoed Meier’s comments. While grateful that the legislature has finally acted, Johnson said he doesn’t understand why the fix didn’t come sooner, when the state wasn’t staring at a massive deficit.
“Fixing this will improve our competitiveness around the state with regard to goods and services,” he said. “We’re very happy this is finally going to be reconciled, but it was bothersome that it wasn’t taken care of sooner while the state was sitting on a $1.5 billion surplus.”
Locally, both DFL and Republican legislators have touted their support for the change. With just a week to go until every seat in the Minnesota legislature is on the ballot, both sides were eager to tout their party’s efforts to get it enacted.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, said that the measure had passed largely due to Republican persistence. He laid the failure of legislators to get a deal done sooner at the feet of his DFL colleagues, saying they’d used it as a “bargaining chip” in negotiations.
“We (Republicans) really wanted to get it done, especially with so many small businesses hurting from COVID,” he said. “It’s not been pushed by the Democrat Party much if at all.”
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, told a somewhat different story. Lippert pointed out that the DFL-controlled House had passed legislation to ensure full conformity last year, but that it had failed to be included in the final tax bill.
“I was glad to support it in the final bonding bill,” Lippert said. “We’ve heard from farmers and the Chamber that this was a top priority.”
Rice County Commissioner Jeff Docken, a farmer himself, noted that while farmers may not rush out to buy a new piece of equipment, it will provide key savings to a local farm economy still recovering from years of trade strife and poor harvests.
“It contributes to the farm economy, and the economy in general,” he said.
However, Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read suggested that the timing of the law isn’t coincidental. By enacting it at a time when the farm economy is struggling, Read said that lawmakers have effectively managed to minimize the provision’s cost.
“I think one reason they felt it could be done is there isn’t a lot of new equipment being purchased now,” he said. “It doesn’t help the larger farm crisis, but it will help put farmers in a position to cashflow.”
Farmers aren’t the only ones to benefit from the tax law change. Daikin Applied Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Al Ward said that for many of his company’s customers, Section 179 can provide an “unbelievable” amount of savings.
“There’s really not enough people that know about this,” Ward said. “It’s a fantastic piece of legislation.”
Ward said that most of the customers he’s worked with have not been from Minnesota, so the lack of conformity here hasn’t come into play. Now that Minnesota conforms with federal law, he’s optimistic that Minnesota businesses may be able to afford needed upgrades.
“This will be very, very helpful for people who have to invest heavily in capital equipment, be they farmers or manufacturers,” he said.