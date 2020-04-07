The day the restaurants and bars closed a heaviness fell on the hearts of business owners around Owatonna. No one knew what was going to happen next as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow more serious and hit closer to home.

“We were all feeling a little paralyzed at the moment with the closures and knowing that many of our businesses would be considered non-essential,” said Tanya Henson, owner of The Hat Chic in downtown Owatonna. “What could we do to still have people moving through downtown and keep our businesses in front of them, even though we can’t service them?”

The idea was found online in the form of the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group – an initiative started by a teacher in Wisconsin on a mission to bring people together despite distance through handcrafted hearts, typically hung in windows.

Happy Heart Hunt, Morristown

Soon-to-be two-year-old Madison Rossow hangs up one of the hearts she made for the Happy Heart Hunt at her Morristown home. (Submitted photo)
Happy Heart Hunt, Owatonna

Almost two-year-old Noah Kortz of Owatonna poses with his family's Happy Heart Hunt painted-train display. (Submitted photo)

“I think the idea was more from a residential standpoint, but I thought why not bring it downtown?” Henson said. Utilizing the creativity of an employee’s restless teenager, Henson had her business’ windows and door decked out in all things hearts. She then challenged some of her neighbors – Costa’s Candies, Kottke Jewelers and Owatonna Shoe – to do the same.

Happy Heart Hunt, Hat Chic

In an effort to spread cheer throughout Owatonna, hearts have been popping up in windows of businesses and homes as a part of the Happy Heart Hunt during COVID-19. Owner of The Hat Chic Tanya Henson had the daughter of one of her employees decorate the windows of her downtown business and inviting other businesses to follow suit. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

“In turn they started calling on other businesses to do the same,” Henson said. “Then other businesses that were not being nominated jumped on board. Now you go up and down the streets and there are hearts everywhere.”

Happy Heart Hunt, downtown Owatonna

Downtown businesses such as Urban Loft and Kristi's Clothing have followed the lead from The Hat Chic and adorned their windows with colorful hearts. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)

Thanks to the power of social media, the Happy Heart Hunt is alive and well in Owatonna and the surrounding area. All it takes to be a part of the mission is paper, scissors, and the means of displaying hearts in windows and doors. Some participants have written messages of hope with their heart displays as well as other shapes like flowers, unicorns and even the occasional train.

Happy Heart Hunt, Owatonna

Jess Smoll of Owatonna opted for a colorful unicorn instead of hearts to help "spread joy" during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
Happy Heart Hunt, Owatonna

Ryan Gillespie and her son Jayden Jirele used Christmas lights to participate in the Happy Heart Hunt in Owatonna. (Submitted photo)

The hearts have started to take all forms in the area, with some people resorting to sidewalk chalk or Christmas lights. Others used different types of paint. Either way, the spreading of joy and warming of hearts has become as contagious as the very thing that has driven people indoors.

Happy Heart Hunt, Owatonna

Gabby Needman left hearts along the sidewalks of Owatonna for those going out on walks. (Submitted photo)
Happy Heart Hunt, West Concord

LaMae Erler of West Concord decorated her glass door for the Happy Heart Hunt. (Submitted photo)

“I think right now we’re so full of so much doom and gloom that all of us were ready to just bring cheer to not only ourselves but others,” Henson said. “It’s a lot of fun and I love seeing it – maybe just a couple in this window or one on this door – but it makes me smile. And if I smile today, I know I needed that.”

Reach Reporter Annie Granlund at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @OPPAnnie. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments