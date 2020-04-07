The day the restaurants and bars closed a heaviness fell on the hearts of business owners around Owatonna. No one knew what was going to happen next as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow more serious and hit closer to home.
“We were all feeling a little paralyzed at the moment with the closures and knowing that many of our businesses would be considered non-essential,” said Tanya Henson, owner of The Hat Chic in downtown Owatonna. “What could we do to still have people moving through downtown and keep our businesses in front of them, even though we can’t service them?”
The idea was found online in the form of the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group – an initiative started by a teacher in Wisconsin on a mission to bring people together despite distance through handcrafted hearts, typically hung in windows.
“I think the idea was more from a residential standpoint, but I thought why not bring it downtown?” Henson said. Utilizing the creativity of an employee’s restless teenager, Henson had her business’ windows and door decked out in all things hearts. She then challenged some of her neighbors – Costa’s Candies, Kottke Jewelers and Owatonna Shoe – to do the same.
“In turn they started calling on other businesses to do the same,” Henson said. “Then other businesses that were not being nominated jumped on board. Now you go up and down the streets and there are hearts everywhere.”
Thanks to the power of social media, the Happy Heart Hunt is alive and well in Owatonna and the surrounding area. All it takes to be a part of the mission is paper, scissors, and the means of displaying hearts in windows and doors. Some participants have written messages of hope with their heart displays as well as other shapes like flowers, unicorns and even the occasional train.
The hearts have started to take all forms in the area, with some people resorting to sidewalk chalk or Christmas lights. Others used different types of paint. Either way, the spreading of joy and warming of hearts has become as contagious as the very thing that has driven people indoors.
“I think right now we’re so full of so much doom and gloom that all of us were ready to just bring cheer to not only ourselves but others,” Henson said. “It’s a lot of fun and I love seeing it – maybe just a couple in this window or one on this door – but it makes me smile. And if I smile today, I know I needed that.”