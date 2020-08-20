A Waseca woman with a sordid criminal history and pending charges in four counties is facing additional charges in Steele County Court after allegedly stealing two vehicles.
Emilie Kay Perkins, 25, is facing one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for a June 26 incident as well another felony theft of a motor vehicle charge accompanied with felony possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred three days prior. Both incidents occurred in the city of Owatonna.
On June 22, Owatonna Officer Anne Peterson observed a vehicle at 6:12 a.m. driven by a woman later identified as Perkins. A query of the plate showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and Peterson initiated a traffic stop on Crane Creek Road. According to court records, Peterson had to tell Perkins to step out of the vehicle multiple times before she complied. Once detained, records show that Perkins told the officer that she borrowed the car from a friend.
Peterson reported that Perkins appeared to be in medical distress and would not respond to the officer’s questions. According to the complaint, Peterson gave Perkins several sternum rubs and that she would open her eyes for a couple seconds before closing them again. Peterson, who believed Perkins was overdosing on an illegal substance, call for an ambulance. Perkins was transported to Owatonna Hospital and was unable to be arrested at that time.
Officers who searched the vehicle reportedly discovered syringes, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia. They also located a license plate that was registered to another vehicle and a small plastic container with .0.2 grams of a black wax-like substance believed to be black tar heroin, according to reports.
An Owatonna officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft from the Owatonna Public Library. The caller told officers that she saw a woman running after a truck and screaming to call 911. The truck allegedly pulled over at the top of the hill by the old Washington School, the child got out and the truck took off again.
The Owatonna police obtained video surveillance from the Owatonna Public Library, which showed a female walk across the street from the Post Office and get into the truck before driving away. The female in the video was later identified as Perkins, according to court records. A warrant was issued for Perkins July 1. she was taken into custody July 7.
Judge Karen Duncan is presiding over both case files and set bail without conditions at $50,000 on July 15. Following a hearing on Aug. 7, bail was set at the same amount.
Perkins' next court appearance is on Nov. 1 for a settlement conference. On Thursday evening, Perkins was still in the Steele County Detention Center where she's been since her arrest.
Perkins currently has pending charges in other counties, including burglary, second degree controlled substance possession, fifth-degree controlled substance possession, damage to property, theft and disorderly conduct.
Several of those charges are in relation to an alleged April break-in in Claremont. During the related arrest, Perkins reportedly became unresponsive due to an apparent drug overdose. Dodge County deputies provided medical care and administered the anti-narcotic, Narcan, until medical staff arrived to assist Perkins further.
Perkins has long criminal history dating back to 2014. She has been convicted of multiple drug felonies in Waseca, Steele, Yellow Medicine, Renville and Scott counties.