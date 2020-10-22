MEET THE CANDIDATES

LOIS NELSON

Occupation: Retired from Riverland Community College Training and Development Team, nine years

Education: Medford High School graduate; Bachelor's degree in Management and Marketing, Minnesota State University - Mankato, 1988; certified trainer in AchieveGlobal, DISC Profiling, and Developmental Dimensions International; work towards Master's in education

Prior government experience: Medford School Board, nine years; Medford City Council, 1996; Medford Park Board; Medford Mayor, 1997-2000, 2012-present

DANNY THOMAS

Occupation: Retired from Jenni-O Turkey Store with 37 years in management

Education: Medford High School graduate

Prior government experience: Medford Zoning Board, four years; Medford City Council, four years; Medford Mayor, four years