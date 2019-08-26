OWATONNA — Funds raised Sunday at the Owatonna Degner Regional Airport’s annual Fly-In Breakfast will do more than support the local Civil Air Patrol program; it may also help address the nation’s pilot shortage, said the commander of the local program.
The breakfast is the biggest fundraiser for the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, and was expected to draw up to 900 people, said 1st Lt. Ryan Heydon, the local commander. Come Sunday, Heydon, who has been involved with the program for six years, said it was the biggest crowd he had seen with the most airplanes to have flown in.
“The ramp was completely filled,” he said.
The planes, most of which flew in from various airports in southern Minnesota, are a big draw, attracting aviation enthusiasts as well as families who want to see the various types of aircraft. And, of course, the breakfast attracts people, too.
The funds raised by the breakfast, all of which will remain local, will go into the squadron’s operational fund, which is used to keep the kids in the CAP in training, Heydon said. And that, he said, will help address the growing pilot shortage.
Early this year, Dennis Muilenburg, the CEO of Boeing spoke of a growing shortage of pilots as being “one of the biggest challenges” facing the airline industry. As air travel grows, it is expected that 800,000 new pilots will be needed world-wide in the next 20 years to meet the growing demand. That is due, in large measure, to baby boomers reach age 65, the mandatory retirement age for commercial pilots.
Heydon said that one of the things that Civil Air Patrol does is to give flight lessons and promote aviation with its young members, ages 12 to 21. The Owatonna squadron currently has 21 registered cadets, plus another dozen adult members.
Since World War II concluded, the Civil Air Patrol has continued to perform missions in search and rescue, disaster relief, and homeland security. The Minnesota Wing conducts youth leadership cadet programs that build future leaders for Minnesota and the nation, provides aerospace education to its members and the general public, and serves at aerospace educational events throughout the state.