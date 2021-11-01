Businesses throughout the country have struggled to find adequate staff. The Owatonna Bus Company is no exception.
Just before the start of the school year, John Benjamin with the National School Transportation Association said the bus driver shortage is impacting bus companies throughout the nation. Locally, the bus company has been looking to fill positions in Medford and Owatonna with the needs only increasing.
The lack of drivers has ultimately led the Owatonna Bus Co. to host an open house Thursday and Friday this week.
“We have a good time here at the bus company,” said Katy Kreutter, co-owner of the company. “Once people get started, they love it. We all are like a little family over here.”
Because there’s not a full-time position, the drivers have the luxury of having an incredibly flexible schedule. Many drivers are parents, farmers, or retired persons looking for a fun job to keep them occupied and put some cash in their pocket.
“I never thought this was something I’d be doing,” said dus driver Sara Harkema. “I was going to school for a human services degree, and they told me they could work around my school schedule, which was nice.”
Eight years later, Harkema is still a bus driver and enjoys the work, especially as a mother of two younger children. She can drive and work with her kids in tow when needed.
“I like the flexibility and seeing the happiness of the kids and being able to be a bright part of their day makes the hardships of [being a bus driver] worth it,” Harkema said.
Along with providing a great working environment, Kreutter said the Owatonna Bus Co. is also very involved in the learning aspects for prospective drivers.
All bus drivers are required to gain their CDL, while minivan drivers only need a standard license. Kreutter said they do the testing on-site, so people do not have to worry about getting tested through the state. She also said that they have resources available to help people every step of the way, from studying to testing to getting on the road.
“We always make sure that our drivers are comfortable before we send them out on their own,” Kreutter said.
Harkema said that she had to retake the written exam a couple of times before she passed when she was starting.
“They never gave up on me,” Harkema said. “They encouraged me to try again, and when I passed, we celebrated together.”
According to Kreutter, they are currently looking for five people to join their team.
“With everything that's happening in the world and many unknowns, we usually have a few substitute drivers on stand-by,” Kreutter said. “We’re wanting to build up the pot, so to speak.”
Kreuter also stated that they have openings for all positions, including big and small buses, minivans and aids who assist on routes for the small buses. All candidates are required to pass a background check and a DOT physical, but all can come by the open house to ask questions and gather more information to see if being a bus driver would be a good fit for them.
“I’d like to ask everyone to join us for the open house and encourage people to come by and ask questions, see the building and the other drivers,” Kreutter said.
Harkema would encourage the public to come by the open house and try being a bus driver.
“You’d be surprised by how fun and enjoyable this job is,” Harkema exclaimed. “It’s not as scary as you’d think [to drive the big bus], and getting to know the kids and seeing their smiles and hearing their laughter is so worth it.”
She went on to say that she has been able to develop a special bond with many of the students who ride on her routes, and she relishes the fact that she’s able to get to know them, brighten their days with a smile or a high five.
The open house will start on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.