Council members approved the sale of 1 acre of land from the city of Blooming Prairie to the public utilities commission Monday night, in order to expand on an existing substation in the town’s industrial park.
The 1.07-acre site is roughly half of a vacant, city-owned parcel located just northwest of the intersection of Fifth Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE — almost directly north of an existing substation. The parcel will be split, with the acre sold for $30,000.
Jerry Mausbach, manager of Blooming Prairie Public Utilities, said the commission has wanted to expand generation capacity since one of its engines broke down roughly a year ago.
“We’re working in partnership with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency to maintain capacity for the generation and allow for future capacity expansions,” he added. “We do it on a contractual basis where we lease out that capacity to SMMPA, as far as maintaining grid reliability.”
Mausbach said that a replacement for the 1940s-era engine that broke down last year will go in on the new land from the city and be connected to the current substation. He added that the next step will be for engineering consultants to put together bids, with an estimated project completion date later this fall or early winter.
In minutes from the April 14 utilities commission meeting, there was some discussion of whether to put the new engine at the main utility plant or the site off of Fifth Avenue. Ultimately, the commission opted to try and place it at the latter, where a garage-like structure could be built to house the replacement and a second potential engine in the future.
According to minutes from a May 12 meeting, the utilities commission was also exploring purchasing land from the adjacent Extreme Powder Coating, but negotiations had been slow — leading to exploration of buying part of the city-owned parcel.
The idea was first brought up to officials at the May 11 council meeting, where City Administrator Andrew Langholz asked if the sale was something the city would consider. The response was predominantly positive, and final approval was given at the June meeting.
Langholz added that there is still a small parcel of land in between the existing substation and the recent transfer, but that they are within close proximity. While the current facility is located due west of Fifth Avenue NE, the new addition will be directly northwest of where the avenue dead ends into a short stretch of Fifth Street.
Langholz added that the city will maintain the other half of the parcel for future economic development purposes.