It has been four years of fundraising, five years of campaigning, and a lifetime of dreaming for Owatonna mothers Amanda Gislason and Missy Ahrens, who simply wanted for their children what every child deserves: to play with their friends.
In 2017, the two local moms began openly discussing that the Owatonna community is desperately missing an inclusive area allowing children of all abilities to play together. Gislason’s son Gunnar and Ahrens’ daughter Miley both have Down syndrome, and the women are ready to have a place in town where the kids can play without limitations.
Thus was the beginning of the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, a project that is one month away from being a full reality. Currently under construction at Manthey Park, the playground includes equipment that promotes physical accessibility, age and developmental appropriateness, and sensory-stimulating activity. Once completed, the playground will have a flexible, soft padding floor and a variety of equipment designed to accommodate different disabilities. The Miracle Field will be a baseball diamond constructed of the same surface material as the playground, be completely level, and is currently under development in the location of the Manthey soccer field.
Thanks to a $50,000 donation from the Owatonna Rotary Clubs, the campaign to raise $1.1 million is now less than $20,000 away from being fully funded. Tim Truelson, the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Manager, said that Rotary was the first organization to step up to the plate and commit to bringing this important amenity to the Owatonna community.
“We all know why we love it here, this is a supportive community,” Truelson said during the presentation of the check at Monday’s Rotary meeting. “It is unbelievable what this grassroots effort was able to do.”
Truelson said the project is expected to be completed by July 8 and a tentative grand opening is scheduled for July 19. Following the grand opening ceremony, there will be an inaugural ball game on the Miracle Field. Truelson said the game will include a “buddy system” where each child will be paired with an able-bodied adult or individual.
A Miracle League will also be organized for the late summer and into the fall, which Truelson said will also include the buddy system games and have different age levels.
“In the league, the buddy system will pair a child with disabilities with a child who is able-bodied so that they can learn from one another,” Truelson said. “I think this will really open the eyes for everyone involved.”
In the future, Truelson said the idea is to have separate summer and fall leagues.
Rotary Member Glen Meger said during the meeting that his hope for the playground and field is that it will bridge the gap between children of all abilities and bring an inclusive interaction, to which Truelson said he believes it will do exactly that.
“We want all our kids to play side by side,” Truelson said. “That is how this playground and field is designed.”