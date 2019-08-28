OWATONNA — After eight years in Owatonna, the local Family Video store on Oak Avenue will be closing up shop next month, but the assistant district manager asserts that its closure has nothing to do with business numbers — or a lack thereof.
“We still have over 600 stores in the company, so the company is doing very well,” said Sarah Bednar. “Owatonna is the only location that is closing.”
But if it wasn’t because of business dropping, what is the reason for Owatonna losing its very last video rental store?
Dollar General.
Bednar stated that Family Video will still own the building and that a Dollar General store will be leasing the space.
“It’s just a better option for the size of the building,” Bednar added.
Starting last week, the Owatonna store began a “store closing” sale. All things movies, TV shows, and games are currently marked down with most all of the racks and fixtures also for sale, according to Bednar. The store will discontinue rental services on Friday, Aug. 30, and have a projected closing date of Wednesday, Sept. 18. Remaining inventory during following the closing of the store will be moved to other Family Video locations. Sale items will not include none video-related products.
This Total Wireless service located inside the building will be closing as well in September.
“It has been a wonderful seven years serving the community of Owatonna,” said Matt Rose, the sectional manager, adding that the going-out-of-business sale is their last chance to entertain the community. “We have appreciated the opportunity to provide entertainment to all of our patrons throughout the years.”
Family Video has five other locations in southern Minnesota that will remain open for business including Faribault, Waseca, Mankato, New Ulm, and Rochester.
The company — the largest privately owned video rental store in the country and third largest rental chain overall — got its start in Springfield, Ill., back in 1978 when video rental was still rather new to the marketplace. It first announced it was coming to Owatonna in late August 2009, though the store didn’t actually open until late July 2011.