They aren’t giving people a hand out – they’re giving them a hand up.
That’s how Ken Quattrin, the marketing and communications personnel for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, described the work it does when they are able to place a family into a home built by volunteers.
Last week, the nonprofit identified a lot on Vine and Birch streets in Owatonna as the location of a future home project, one that Quattrin is hoping will begin this fall.
“Through COVID-19 we have had to really slow down a few things, like any other nonprofit we are struggling right now and just doing the best we can in these challenging times,” Quattrin said. “We were hoping to do something on that lot in the summer, but now we’ve had to regroup and really focus so that in the fall we can hopefully break ground and get things rolling.”
While there is another lot in Owatonna along Linn Avenue that could also be the site of the next Two Rivers project, Quattrin said that Habitat is targeting the Vine and Birch lot at this moment. He expects applications for families looking to move into a Habitat home to open within the next few weeks.
“We still need to get together with the architects to figure out exactly which property we’ll go with and discuss both opportunities and what will work best,” Quattrin said. “We also have different businesses in town that want to be a part of what we’re doing, such as Alexander Lumber, so we need a chance to look at what that will look like.”
Quattrin said that the next steps will include speaking with potential sponsors, heading up the charge for volunteers, and seeing if different businesses would be interested in a Habitat Day where employees donate their time toward building the new home.
“It really is one day at a time as we wait for the governor to continue to loosen things up a bit,” he said. “We should be able to have our volunteers come back soon. We already have some working in Rochester with COVID wash stations, masks on and doing everything legally, but also moving forward with life to bless families with new homes.”
To try to keep at the forefront of people’s minds, Two Rivers has initiated a new campaign called “Homes, Communities, Hope + You.” Because the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the housing crisis that Habitat organizations around the globe have been fighting to end, Quattrin said the health crisis is turning into a financial crisis as fundraising has ceased and ReStores, Habitat's shops, have shuttered.
“We want to make sure we’re putting the ‘fun’ in fundraising, and this really fun program has been giving people something to look forward to,” Quattrin said. “A lot of good things are going on in Habitat, despite these challenging times of people needing shelter, and we want to put those positive things in front of you.”
Two Rivers is asking companies and individuals to post a selfie showcasing the campaign logo or “Habitat for Humanity + Me/Us” and share the photos to show support for the organization. People are asked to donate online at tworivershabitat.org/homes-communities-hope-you, with every dollar raised staying local.
Other projects that Two Rivers is currently working on include assisting a veteran in Medford who had a leaky roof by completely replacing her roof and working toward fixing her floor and doing some light plumbing work. The organization is also in the midst of recycling a home in New Richland for a new family to move in later this year.
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization serving the five southern Minnesota counties of Steele, Waseca, Dodge, Olmsted and Wabasha since the end of 2018. In that time, it has built new homes, made emergency repairs, renovated existing homes, addressed housing needs following storm damage, and continued to operate their ReStore location in Rochester, accepting new and used building materials, that are then sold to raise funds for its overall operation.
The ReStore in Rochester officially reopens Wednesday.