As has been tradition during election years, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will partner with the Early Edition and Noon Rotary Clubs to co-host candidate forums starting next month.
“We think it’s really important to hear directly from the candidates and get a little more than just a sound bite,” said OACCT President Brad Meier. “This gives the community an opportunity to really understand where that candidate is at on the issues.”
The Owatonna People’s Press is also a co-host for the forums.
Each Monday in October and the first Monday in November, the forums will be held at noon at the Owatonna Country Club. The event will be streamed live at OwatonnaLive.com and on the chamber’s Facebook page. The forums will be covered by the People’s Press and aired later on KRFO Radio.
The federal congressional forum will be held on Oct. 5 to feature candidates for Minnesota’s 1st District.
According to Meier, at this time only incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Blue Earth) has confirmed he will attend, however the invitation remains open to challenger Dan Feehan (D-North Mankato).
The candidates for state Senate and House will have a forum Oct. 12. Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) is being challenged by Roger Steinkamp (D-Faribault) for the state senate District 24 seat, Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) is being challenged by Tom Shea (D-Owatonna) for the state House District 24A seat, and Rep. Brian Daniels (R-Faribault) is being challenged by Ashley Martinez-Perez (D-Faribault) for the House District 24B seat.
The forum for Owatonna City Council and mayoral candidates will be held Oct. 19. Mayor Tom Kuntz is being challenged by Ethan Cords; Councilmember-at-large Doug Voss is being challenged by Matt Durand. Incumbents Greg Schutlz (Ward 2) and Kevin Raney (Ward 4) are running unopposed.
Steele County commissioner candidates will have a forum Oct. 26. Incumbent Rick Gnemi (District 3) is being challenged by Mark “MD” Schultz and Incumbent Jim Abbe (District 4) is being challenged by James “Corky” Ebeling. Commissioner Greg Krueger (District 5) is running unopposed.
Candidates for the Owatonna School Board will have a forum Nov. 2. Incumbents Timothy Jensen and Eric Schuster filed for reelection. Also filing for one of the three open seats are Deborah Bandel, Dom Korbel and Abdulahi Osman.
Each candidate will be given 2 minutes for opening comments to introduce themselves and will then be asked three to four questions provided from the chamber public policy committee, allowing each candidate 1 minute to respond. Questions from the public may also be submitted. Each candidate will be given 2 minutes for closing comments.
“For us, we want to hear their positions on business issues,” Meier said. “But this forum offers a change for the rest of the community to hear from each candidate.”
Information on whether limited seating will be available to the public is yet to be determined.