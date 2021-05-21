Music will fill the air of downtown Owatonna this weekend, as students perform in their first public concert in a long time.
Owatonna Middle School and High School jazz ensembles are hosting a live concert in Central Park at noon Sunday. The public is welcome to attend.
The audition-based ensemble, complete with a brass, saxophone and rhythm section will perform a variety of musical numbers. The middle school jazz band will begin at noon, followed by the high school group at 12:30 p.m., according to Sam Buegler, a drummer in the OHS jazz band.
The high school group will play a mix of songs, including a few sambas, a shuffle and a traditional swing, in addition to a solo piece performed by one of the seniors. It will be the group’s first in-person jazz concert since December 2019.
Despite the hiatus, OHS jazz band pianist, Gannon Kuehn, is not worried about the performance.
“Personally for me, I don’t get nervous at jazz concerts,” Kuehn said, adding that he is excited to finally be able to perform.
Kuehn, Buegler and two other members of OHS Jazz band’s rhythm section gathered to rehearse Thursday afternoon. The group of four will join the other sections for an ensemble of about 20 students to perform.
Jazz ensemble rehearsals began in late January, but practice looked much different than previous years. Wind players had to wear special masks which they could put their instruments through and bell covers were used to limit exposure to COVID-19. Rehearsal time was limited to just an hour a week instead of the traditional two hours. The extracurricular students typically met on Sunday nights or Wednesday afternoons to practice.
“It was a lot harder to get it all put together, but then we finally clicked and we’re good to go,” Buegler said.
Kuehn and Buegler, both experienced jazz ensemble members, agree that the type of music they play in jazz band is very enjoyable and easygoing.
“I really love the music,” Buegler said. “It’s always fun songs to play and the chemistry in the group is just great. We always just have a good time whenever we play together.”
Kuehn concurs, adding that it is a lot of fun to be playing in the moment as opposed to a more serious band performance.