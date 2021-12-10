The holiday season can be difficult for many families around Steele County, especially when they are families in transition or experiencing homelessness.
“Homelessness isn’t always people living in a cardboard box under a bridge, it's happening in our community and many people aren’t even aware,” said Nancy Williams, a social worker at Owatonna High School.
Families doubling up in a house with another family, couch hopping, living out of a car, living in a shelter or a campground all qualify as homeless. Williams said that for Steele County, that is what homelessness looks like most of the time.
While there are many organizations, programs, churches, and funds to help families and children in need during the holiday season, what happens to the kids who don’t qualify for some programs, like Toys for Tots, when they’re over the age of 16?
For the last several years, staff within the high school have rallied together and donated money to provide gift cards to the students who are experiencing homelessness or in transition and don't otherwise qualify for other holiday gift programs.
Last month, a post on Facebook circulated talking about how there are currently 22 students at the high school who meet the criteria for homelessness and a large population of students living in pervasive poverty. The post read “the holidays are especially difficult for families that don’t make enough to pay rent, put gas in their car or put food on the table much less purchase gifts for their kids.” It also referred anyone wishing to donate towards purchasing gift cards for the students to contact Williams.
“Since the post went up, I’d say around 40 to 50 people from the community have reached out and donated,” Williams said. “It’s amazing. Some donations have come from as far as Duluth and Bemidji.”
Williams was surprised again when two large donations came in from two Owatonna organizations; the Eagles Club donated $1,500 and the Elks Club donated $1,600. Both of these large donations were put into a special account at the school called “The Random Acts of Kindness Fund.”
This account is specifically for students experiencing homelessness or in poverty to cover school related activity expenses like drivers education, sports, or club membership fees, according to Williams, because the holidays aren’t the only time when the school helps students in need.
“We’ve been helping kids and families for years,” Williams said. “What's new is our ability to identify homelessness, because it’s not part of our enrollment process in the paperwork.”
In 1987, the McKinney Homeless Assistance Act was signed into law because the national homeless population was rapidly increasing, and the goal was to protect and improve the lives and safety for those experiencing homelessness while putting added attention to the elderly, handicapped and families with school-aged children, according to the U.S. Department of Education Website.
This act, now known as the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, authorizes federal funding for education for homeless children and youth. The funds are dedicated to providing uniforms, gear for extra-curricular activities, assisting with fees for classes and more.
Being able to identify families in transition has been beneficial in connecting families with the different programs they qualify for to ensure that their students are able to get quality education. There is also the added help with providing personal hygiene items, school supplies, winter weather attire and more.
“I have a whole pantry full of various items that have been donated by staff or community members to give to kids who need them,” Williams said. “Sometimes families have to pay certain bills and put food on the table at the expense of deodorant or toothpaste, and that's where we can come in so it's one less thing for them to worry about.”
Williams said that if anyone is interested in donating items or gift cards to students this holiday season to contact her directly NWILLIAMS@isd761.org or by phone at 507-444-8825