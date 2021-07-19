Owatonna police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartts Park Sunday evening during an Owatonna Aces game at Chuck Fuller Field.
According to the Owatonna Police Department, the call came in at 5:30 p.m. reporting a shooting. When officers arrived at the park they were unable to locate any victims or suspects. Many witnesses to the shooting reported hearing two gun shots come from the east end of the park and observed two vehicles rapidly leaving the area, according to an OPD press release.
Fans at the game as well as the players on the field noticed the two loud bangs with one coach from the visiting Rochester team asking a player if he thought the noise was due to gunshots.
However, the screeching vehicle tires, presumably the vehicles leaving rapidly, left a few wondering if it was simply engine backfire or fireworks. The game continued without any stoppage of play.
Detectives were called to the scene to process the area of the shooting and to collect surveillance video footage. Shell casings were recovered in the park, though it is unknown at this time if they are related to the alleged incident. Sgt. Jason Matejcek confirmed at the scene that nobody was injured.
At this time, no victims have been identified and no arrests have been made.
According to the press release, the investigation has revealed the shooting may have been targeted and does not appear to be a random act.
The Steele County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.