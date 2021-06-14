An Owatonna man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Minneapolis strip mall has been determined competent to stand trial, according to court documents.
Mubarak Osman Musse, 28, was charged in March in Hennepin County court with second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. The charges stem from a shooting that took place on March 15 outside the Village Market Building in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Hamze Bille Mohamed of Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mohamed died of multiple gunshot wounds.
A competency evaluation for Musse was ordered on April 13. On Thursday, Judicial Officer Carolina A. Lamas found Musse competent to continue with court proceedings. His next court hearing has been scheduled for July 15.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting outside the shopping mall at 3:17 p.m. March 15. When officers arrived at the scene they found Mohamed lying on the ground unresponsive with a total of 15 9mm discharged cartridge casings near him. Emergency medical personnel determined Mohamed was deceased.
Surveillance footage showed Mohamed arguing with Musse inside the building before a brief physical fight occurred outside. During the fight, Musse allegedly shot Mohamed several times, including while Mohamed was on the ground and Musse was walking away.
Musse turned himself into police less than two hours after the shooting, according to the report. Officer located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Musse’s vehicle.
According to court documents, Musse told offices in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with Mohamed while waiting in line. Musse said during the interview that he shot Mohamed with the handgun officers recovered from the vehicle.
Musse has yet to enter a plea, according to court records.
Musse was released from custody to probation in April after posting conditional bail/bond of $20,000. Non-conditional bail had been set at $1 million.
Musse has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota.