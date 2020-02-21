OWATONNA — It has been decided: there is simply something in Owatonna’s water than creates dynamic entrepreneurs.
And now it’s safe to say that there’s something in the beer, too, as the founders of Mineral Springs Brewery have officially been named the 2020 Entrepreneurs of the Year.
“I don’t know if you’re all familiar with imposter syndrome, but it’s what we’re all feeling,” said Bill Cronin, one of the five men who received Owatonna’s first award of this kind during a private ceremony on Friday. “It’s when you’re in a situation and you feel like you don’t belong. And as I sat here and listened to all these stories, we feel we don’t belong here.”
Cronin and his business partners — Mark Knutson, Rod Baker, Mark Sebring, and Tim Pelton — are the first winners of the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Entrepreneur of the Year award. They were nominated alongside Reagan West of Owatonna Fitness, Tanya Henson of Hat Chic Clothing, Inc., Paula Trenda of Curly Girlz Candy, Inc., and Jay Johnson of Revol Greens. The award was a part of Owatonna’s first celebration for National Entrepreneurship Week, coupled with various activities throughout the week and the first class of entrepreneurs to be inducted into the new Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame.
Mineral Springs Brewery was founded by the five men – all of whom have relevant business experience – after the decided it was time to bring great, craft beer to Owatonna. Collectively, the five founders have more than 150 years of business experience and more than 200 years of community engagement in Owatonna and Steele County. The group secured the location of the brewery and taproom on N. Walnut Avenue in August 2018 and officially opened their doors to the public in November 2019.
“The build took twice as long as they’d originally estimated, though they were still able to stay mostly within budget by doing much of the work on their own,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, as he introduced the brew crew on Friday. “Those they did bring in for help were largely friends in the community and other businesses eager to partner with a new exciting downtown business.”
Meier stated that it took the selection committee more than two hours on Feb. 5 to deliberate over the award nominees before determining the winner.
“I think you guys should deliberate again,” Cronin joked, reiterating how honored the group feels to be standing alongside so many significant entrepreneurs up for the same award and recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. “Despite ourselves we stand here and we accept this award. We really appreciate it, we really appreciate this award, but many people in this room helped make Mineral Springs Brewery happen.”
The first class of the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame was inducted prior to the Entrepreneur of the Year award announcement, recognizing the entrepreneurial success of C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation, James Martineau of Viraon, Bob and Donna Ayers of FoamCraft Packing, Inc., and Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International.
As each individual received the honors — some relatives of the Hall of Fame inductees — the same theme rang true in all of their words: there is just something in the water.
“I am so grateful that Owatonna is where it is today and it is because that people continue to choose to come here,” said an emotional Elizabeth (Buxton) Malo, great-granddaughter of C.I. Buxton, as she addressed all of the Hall of Fame inductees and Entrepreneur of the Year nominees. “The bubbling of excitement in this town… it’s amazing to me the amount of people this town produces that believe in this town and have a genuine care and concern for what is going to happen in our future.”