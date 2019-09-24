OWATONNA - The Owatonna Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man pulled over a juvenile and impersonated a police officer.
According to Tuesday's press release, the incident occurred in the City of Owatonna on Sunday, Sept. 22, at approximately 9 p.m. on Grove Avenue near the intersection of East Fremont Street.
The suspect had the youth step out of the vehicle and perform some type of field sobriety test before releasing him, according to the report.
The suspect was described to officers as a white male and approximately 6'2" in height with a deep voice and a youthful-type haircut. The suspect was described as wearing an untucked, black matte colored shirt and black pants with a badge clipped to a shirt pocket.
The suspect vehicle was described as an older police sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, with interior flashing lights. The color of the vehicle is unknown.
In Minnesota, it is a crime to falsely impersonate a police officer, military officer, or public official with intent to mislead another into believing that the impersonator is actually an officer.
Anyone who may have been stopped by the man, seen this traffic stop take place, or who might have information is asked to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-451-8232.
Police instruct the public that if they are pulled over they are allowed to ask to see the officers' identification and verify that they are a law enforcement officer.