It was a somber Tuesday night inside City Hall as the Owatonna City Council gathered for the first time since the passing of fellow Councilor Jeff Okerberg.
Okerberg died May 23 following complications from surgery and a spinal infection. The 62-year-old was first elected to the City Council as a member at-large in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Prior to his service on the council, Okerberg was an officer with the Owatonna Police Department for 30 years, retiring as a sergeant.
While his absence weighed heavy on the council during the meeting, the city has to move forward with filling the council seat that is now vacant. City Administrator Kris Busse explained there is a protocol already in place in the city charter that spells out what the next steps will be.
“[The charter] requires the council to fill this vacancy by vote of the majority of the council members until the next city election,” Busse said. “Previously when we’ve had a vacancy, notice was given to the public asking interested residents to submit an application.”
The last time there was a vacancy on the city council prior to an election was in 2014, when Council Member at-Large Raymond Truelson died prior to the regular election. Following an application an interview process, former council Bill Thompson was selected to fill the position as an interim councilor until the regular election took place a few months later. Okerberg won that election by 126 votes.
Once the application period ends, Busse said there will be a review and interview process with the entire council serving on the interview panel. Under the city code, if more than two people apply for the vacant council seat, the council is required to first conduct a “preliminary election among its members” with each council member voting for two of the applicants. The intent is to whittle the applicant pool down to two finalists. At that point, according to the city code, a final ballot will be taken between the two nominees.
Whoever is selected as the interim councilor will fill out the rest of Okerberg’s term, which expires at the end of 2022. Busse said because it is a member at-large seat the applications are open to anyone living within city limits. Other requirements for candidates include being eligible to vote in Minnesota, being at least 21 years of age by the time they assume office, and having maintained residence within the city for at least 30 days.
“We just want people who are interested and passionate about the city, who have the time to invest, and who want to be a part of the process,” Busse said. During the council meeting, Busse told councilors she plans on having the application ready by the end of the week and hopes to have the interim councilor installed by the July 6 meeting.
The interim councilor would be coming on board at the beginning of budget season, which Busse said is one of the most time consuming parts of serving on the city council.
Busse and other councilors expressed hope to find a candidate who will be able to carry on the legacy that Okerberg left behind of diligently serving his community.
“Jeff was a great force on the council and he will be greatly missed,” Busse said. “We are looking for someone to carry on his legacy of involvement and passion and concern for our citizens.”
Councilor Kevin Raney said Okerberg left big shoes to fill, but he is confident they will find someone ready to live up to those expectations.
“Jeff did his homework – he studied and he took pages and pages of notes, he was extremely thorough,” Raney said. “If you want to be a council member – a good council member – you have to work hard at it. Jeff did that and I think our expectation will be the same for the new councilor, whoever that may be.”
Once the application is available, it can be found on the city website at ci.owatonna.mn.us.