Beautiful weather was a warm welcome for the those at the second Downtown Thursday event of the summer.
Families enjoyed shopping on the 100 and 200 blocks of Cedar Avenue, devouring tasty food from downtown restaurants and food trucks, and live music from the vintage country band Old Country Boys in Central Park.
The inaugural Downtown Thursday partnered with the 11@7 concert series in August 2018 and was such a success that the Owatonna MainStreet program decided to make it a permanent fixture in the community.
This summer, Downtown Thursday will work around the streetscape construction that began last month. While the first two events were impacted little by the construction and were able to still set up on both the 100 and 200 blocks of Cedar, former MainStreet Director Shirley Schultz said in June that if need be the event will be more concentrated to the first block and Central Park area come August.
The final Downtown Thursday event of the summer will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and will feature the rock cover band Street Talk.