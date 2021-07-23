The Exchange Club of Steele County, forced by the pandemic to delay its golden anniversary celebration, was finally able to mark 50 years Friday.
“The coronavirus pandemic has really impacted community service groups,” said Randy Sobrack, board director of the Exchange Club of Steele County. “Exchange (Club) is not immune to that.”
Despite that, Sobrack and other speakers at the anniversary luncheon at the Elks Lodge in Owatonna emphasized the joy and hope Exchange members feel in moving forward and getting to meet in person.
“The pandemic affected all of us,” said Mike Knapp, who is the 2021-22 Lakes & Prairies district president. “It’s put a cramp in our style and our activities, and we’ve had to re-adjust … but I’ve just got to say, ‘Exchange is back.’”
According to club President Jim Schafer, who was recognized this year for being with the Exchange Club for 25 years, the fellowship of club members and the mutual support they’ve received has been a highlight of the club’s many years.
Along with its work to prevent child abuse, which has been the main focus of the National Exchange Club since 1979, the Exchange Club of Steele County also runs youth programs and works to promote pride in the United States through what they call “Americanism projects.”
The Exchange Club, chartered on March 26, 1971, also carries out a wide variety of community service activities, including recognizing outstanding firefighters, senior citizens, peace officers and others every year. They give children flags to wave at local parades, contribute to students’ college tuition through scholarships, sponsor the Club Herdsmanship Award for 4-H at the Steele County Fair, ring the Salvation Army Bell and organize other community events.
Annette Duncan, president of United Way of Steele County, spoke on behalf of the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, to which the Exchange Club of Steele County provides financial and leadership support. The center, Duncan said, is about prevention, about getting into homes and helping families break the cycle of abuse.
“If you can help a child see that there’s a better way, if you can help a parent see that there’s a better way, and help them down that path and support them, you are not only affecting that family, but you are affecting families to come,” Duncan said. “This is generational change.”
Many visitors and speakers at the anniversary talked about the sense of community that the Exchange Club has offered its members and the broader area for the past half century. When Schafer thinks about the Exchange, he said, he thinks about all the members he’s met over the decades, especially mentors of his who had such a wealth of information to pass on to him.
For Vern Wilker, though, who has been with the Exchange Club since 1982 and spent eight years on its board, it is also important to make sure the club can continue its presence in the community by being proactive in recruitment efforts.
“I’m trying to figure out how we can get more young people involved,” Wilker said. “Something that gets them thinking about what they can do for their community.”
For Wilker, one highlight of the Exchange Club’s history that he looks back on often is the “Field of Honor” in 2007 at the Owatonna Airport, in which the two Exchange Clubs in Owatonna sponsored a field of flags — 1,400 flags, according to Schafer — were set up to honor past and present heroes. The event attracted attention from around the state.
“That was something,” Wilker said. “It was a thing to see. All those flags, and what they represented … we did that years ago. It’s a memory.”