Two years and one week ago, residents of Steele County celebrated breaking ground for the Hwy. 14 expansion between Owatonna and Dodge Center in Claremont. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on a chilly November day in 2019 which marked the beginning of work on the 12.5-mile stretch between Owatonna and Dodge Center.
On Tuesday, dozens of residents and government officials gathered to celebrate the ribbing cutting and official opening of the updated four-lane stretch.
After a moment of silence to remember and acknowledge the lives that have been lost on this highway, Claremont Mayor Tasha Dahl was first to speak.
“This day has been wished for and prayed for by so many, and we are so excited that it is finally here,” Dahl said. “This project feels like ours, and it has been in our backyard for two years. We are proud that the new Hwy. 14 route will be one of Claremont’s key connections for residents to have a safer route home.”
Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Jim Hagadorn, Sen. John Galinski, and state Rep. John Petersburg all spoke to their involvement in making this project a reality.
Petersburg, who grew up in Claremont, spoke of deeply knowing the importance of making this highway more efficient and safe. In 2012, the year he was elected was also the year of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion between Owatonna and Waseca.
Petersburg gave a special nod to the landowners who were affected by the highway expansion.
“The landowners deserve thanks,” he said. “There’s farmland and housing sites that had to be moved to accommodate the highway — those people sacrificed for all of us.”
Collectively, the speakers had many thanks to offer to the men and women who lifted their voices and worked tirelessly to push this project forward to its completion.
“This has been more than 60 years in the making,” Kevin Raney, president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership said. “We are all here today in hopes that no more preventable deaths take place on this highway.”
In the last decade, the Owatonna to Dodge Center stretch of highway has experienced 139 crashes and claimed four lives. Along the 12.5-mile stretch expanded, there are a number of direct-access points, which increases the risks of a crash. There are 15 public roadways, 32 driveways and 20 field entrances.
Anderson Kelliher celebrated the addition of two overpasses near Claremont that allowed for the elimination of 13 at-grade railroad crossings, which were also a notable safety concern.
Though this section is complete and ready for use, the entirety of Hwy. 14 is not complete. A 12-mile section between Nicollet and New Ulm is set to be expanded next. This stretch secured federal funding for completion last fall and is currently being prepared for construction.
There are a handful of other small projects that will likely need to be completed in 2022. In a previous story, Troy Thompson, the project manager for the Owatonna to Dodge Center project said those aren’t considered a hazard and won’t require any lane closures to complete. Examples include building a fence along the border of the right-of-way and private property.
“I want to say thanks to the community for your patience,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Construction is not always easy. Detours, the time it takes to commute are always impacted. But we want to thank you for all of your patience through the process and project. The reward is big, as we celebrate here together.”