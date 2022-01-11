America is the land of dreams, and one local man continues showcase his in everyone's living rooms.
In his 20 year professional acting career, Blooming Prairie native Josh Braaten has played sitcom boyfriends, criminals, a basketball player and more. For the last two years, though, he has donned the title of Disney star … sort of.
Braaten stars as Ben Campbell in the Disney series “Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a mystery drama series that involves time-travel and premiered in Jan. 2021. Excitement is mounting with season two of the show premiering Friday.
“One of the things I really like about my character is he’s not a perfect guy,” Braaten said. “He’s a little bossy and kind of mean with his kids sometimes when they are telling him about the weird stuff happening, but that's how real parents are, and it’s fun.”
Season one concluded with a cliffhanger ending, leaving viewers eager to find out what happens next. Braaten said audiences can expect the second season to pick up where they left off.
“Harper is trying to leave Tremont and she encounters someone who looks exactly like her,” Braaten said. “So she’s wondering what is going on, and then it cuts to black.”
When season two begins, we learn that the mysterious look-alike is (spoiler alert) Harper’s great-grandmother, Daisy. Due to a malfunction with the time portal, Harper is stuck some 90 years in the past, which brings a whole new set of problems throughout the season, and the Tremont Hotel almost becomes its own character with a backstory waiting to be discovered.
“My young sources say the show looks a little more spooky this year than last season. It’s a fun vibe, and spooky, but it's almost realistic. But of course my character says to the kids it’s just the wind or leaky pipes, go do your homework,” Braaten laughed.
Throughout his career, this is his first job where many of his fellow cast members are kids. He said one of his favorite things about working with them is they keep work light and fun, and they don’t get stressed out or nervous in front of the camera.
“They’re annoying sometimes actually, because memorizing lines is so easy for them,” Braaten laughed. “They just practice really quick and walk through the scene once and they get it. Whereas me, Kelly, and Diandra and the other adult actors are cramming our lines and going over the scene multiple times together.”
Also being around the younger generation, Braaten has realized he is not as hip and cool as he may have once been.
“They like to let me know I’m not cool anymore,” Braaten said. “I may have been cool when people said things like ‘rad’ and ‘tubular,’ but that’s not cool anymore, but I’ve still learned a lot from them. I think I’ve probably learned more from the kids than they’ve learned from me. We find teachers everywhere.”
Braaten went on to say that the farm outside of New Orleans where parts of the show are filmed heavily reminds him of southeastern Minnesota.
“The sets outside of Tremont and the springs and woods at the summer camp remind me of Blooming Prairie,” Braaten said. “Outside of town, down by the river, with the fields and oak trees. It was a fun place to be because it reminded me so much of home. However, if I ever got the offer to film in Hawaii again, I would do it without hesitation.”
Though Hollywood has been home to the actor for many years, Braaten said he gets back to Minnesota as often as he can.
“Minnesota will always feel like home,” Braaten said. “If I could continue to be an actor and live in Rochester or St. Paul, I would. Last time I was back, we looked at places in St. Paul. So maybe someday I’ll have a place to call home in Minnesota, too.”
Along with season two of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” premiering this week, Braaten also has a role in an upcoming Netflix mini-series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, where he plays a young version of Lionel Dahmer, the infamous serial killer’s father. The series is set to be released in Spring of 2022.