The Blooming Prairie School Board approved a small temporary decrease in the number of credits required to graduate.
The COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning has greatly altered learning this year. Many area schools are seeing students struggle more in the new models of learning and seeing an increase in the number of failing students.
Given the current situation, the board approved the requirement of needing 24 credits to for high school students to graduate this school year, just one credit short of the previous 25-credit requirement for graduation.
“This is temporary,” Superintendent Chris Staloch said. “We can revisit it next year.”
Staloch said the district has been talking about this idea for quite some time while looking at the past three months of schooling, especially at the high school level.
Staloch believes the update won’t lessen the education students receive, but will instead help the students who need the help the most. It will help students who are struggling this year in particular get back on track for graduation. The move also avoids any negative impacts for students who are doing just fine in the new models of learning.
“It’s just recognizing the situation that we are in,” he said.
Staloch and John Worke, Blooming Prairie High School principal, both pointed out that Blooming Prairie had a higher graduation credit requirement than many surrounding districts. They went on to list other schools within Blooming Prairie’s district conference that had graduation credit requirements of 23 and 24 credits.
The board was unanimous in its support for the change this school year, with plans to revisit next year. In the meantime, the district will continue to keep an eye on the numbers, Staloch said.