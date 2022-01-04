Like many businesses and organizations throughout the region, the United Way of Steele County was unable to host many of their traditional events to raise money to support their programs and commitments made for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to get creative.
This Saturday, UWSC is hosting a benefit concert featuring Mariachi Mexico at the Steele County History Center to help in their fight for health, education and financial stability for each person they serve in Steele County.
“We have never done a fundraising event like this before, so this will be a first,” United Way President Annette Duncan said. “The concert is sponsored in partnership with the Steele County Free Fair, who has been our community campaign leader this year.”
Traditionally, a leadership dinner is hosted in the fall, but due to COVID-19, it was unable to be held this year.
“We wanted to have a creative way to engage the community and have a big bang to end the campaign which closes out on Jan. 15,” Duncan said. “We are hoping we will raise enough at this event to close the gap in our $800,000 goal for the year.”
Mariachi concerts aren’t common in Steele County and many have been wondering how this concert came to be.
Duncan said at the Steele County Free Fair this year, Mariachi Mexico played a small set prior to the rodeo. United Way was heavily involved in the fair this past year, with volunteers working every event at the grandstand.
“Hundreds of people heard the music prior to the rodeo and asked how they could get in to see the band, not knowing the music was just a pre-show to the rodeo,” Duncan recalled. “There was such an interest in the music that we thought it would be great to have a mariachi concert that people could attend and make it bigger than a short set before a main event.”
Mariachi music is a genre of Mexican music that is known for small ensemble groups of performers wearing matching outfits. Typically, there are at least four performers who play in the band and sing traditional Mexican folk music with guitars, violins, trumpets and other instruments.
Duncan said the hope is for the fundraising concert to be a success, because she would like to see more events like this highlight the rich and diverse culture in Steele County. Ideally, she said, it would become an annual affair.
“We wouldn’t have known there was such a high interest in mariachi if we hadn’t seen it first hand during the fair,” Duncan said. “Why not use that to bring more bands and music genres to the community and represent other cultures for people to see, hear and learn about. We all have more in common than people think sometimes.”
Duncan said the event should be a celebration of everything the community has been through and overcome throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and a means to raise additional funds to ensure all programs offered through UWSC will continue.
For years, United Way has been dedicated to and instrumental in improving the lives of many people in Steele County by looking at the big picture. They work to fund more than 25 direct service programs by partnering with 15 local organizations and businesses, as well as being able to refer community members to available resources. All money raised during this event, and UWSC all events, remain local.
The event will be held at the Steele County History Center from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at givebutter.com/mariachi or at the door. Food will be included with the ticket and there will also be a cash bar available during the event. Virtual tickets are available for $35 through owatonnalive.com.