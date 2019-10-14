OWATONNA — It will still be a month before the final numbers are in, but organizers of the annual Chubb’s Brew-BQ Savor the Flavor Fundraiser are keeping their fingers crossed that it will be the biggest year yet as far as dollars raised.
On Saturday, the barbecue and microbrew competition filled the Steele County Fairgrounds Beer Gardens to the brim with those thirsty for a good time and starving to help making a difference in their community.
“We don’t have a great count, but it’s between 600 and 650 people who came out on Saturday,” said Amy Villarreal, one of the main organizers of the event. “It was outstanding. You could just feel it was a record year.”
The annual Brew-BQ event is help in honor of Villarreal’s late husband, Juan, who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. The event began on the one-year anniversary of his death as a way for his family and friends to ensure that his legacy would continue on in the community that he loved so dearly.
“You could hear him in the crowd. He was definitely whooping it up with everybody else,” Villarreal laughed. “Juan’s presence was there for sure on Saturday.”
This year, the Juan Villarreal Jr. Memorial Fund — the non-profit organization that hosts the Brew-BQ — will be donating the event proceeds to the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County. Juan had volunteered at the center for a number of years leading up to his death, making the partnership for the event in his honor exceedingly close to Amy Villarreal’s heart.
“The CRC does such important work in the community and I would love to give them every last dime that we can,” she stated. “It was a real high point for me to partner with them this year.”
During the event, several donations were made to the drop box designated for old phones, tablets, and ink cartridges that would then be recycled by the Crisis Resource Center and go towards their general funding. Villarreal noted that this is a on-going service provided by the center and that those who weren’t able to contribute during Saturday’s event can still donate the items year-round.
Also new to the event this year was the introduction of alligator that had to be dressed up by the barbecue teams. Villarreal said that the challenge went over well by both the teams and the crowd.
“A lot of teams were surprised by the curveball but said that they really had fun prepping it and just getting into it,” she said. “We had gator jerky from one team, a couple teams made it into sausages, and we even had gator wontons.”
Overall, there were 11 barbecue teams, 11 brewers, and four wine-making teams at the event this year. The barbecue grand champion went to Marc Oien and Grant Snitker of Smokin’ N Cool Downz, while the Smokin’ Gopher team took the reserve champions title. The People’s Choice award went to SKOL Smoke which is comprised of Scott Westbrock, Patrick Haberman, and Dan Kubista.
On the brewer side, Terrence Flynn of Son’s Barley took the Brewer’s Choice while Tom Hunst of Door #3 Brewing took the Grand Champion People’s Choice. Bob Schmidt and Brian Rumler of Stony Hops Brewery were named the People’s Choice runners up.
Villarreal emphasized her gratitude to the entire Brew-BQ committee, stating that the event would never be possible without every individual on the team, as well as the long list of sponsors. The sponsors of the night this year included Mohs Contracting, Mohs Homes, Cash Wise Foods, Eagles, Foremost Brewing Cooperative, Black Forest, Gopher Sport, Legacy Signs, National Mutual Benefit, Pearson, Profinium, Ron’s Repair, Allina Health, Bremer Bank, Cartime Owatonna, Federated Insurance, JJD Companies, KOWZ 100.9 FM, KRUE Country, Montanye Woodworks, Oak Glenn Sportswear, Onsite Companies, Owatonna Education Association, Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Presencemaker, Skjeveland Enterprises, The Leopards, TPS Insurance, and West Bank.
Most important, however, Villarreal thanks the entire community that continues to support Juan’s family and friends.
“It’s always so overwhelming the support that we get for this event and I know I say the same thing every year but it’s the truth: this community is just amazing,” Villarreal said. “It really is a great way to keep Juan’s beautiful spirit going.”