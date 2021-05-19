Rice County is grappling with a $6 million annual transportation funding shortfall, money the county's Highway Department needed to properly maintain its road system, all 430 miles.
It's something Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said he and his staff understand isn't likely to end, so they're doing what they can to keep up with the necessary repairs. That means setting priorities. And shifting them when necessary.
Steele County Engineer Greg Ilkka said he probably isn't dealing with as massive of a funding shortfall like his neighbor to the north, it too, must strike a proper balance between the county's finite financial resources and increasing transportation priorities.
In Luebbe’s 19 years with Rice County, approximately 20 miles of roads have been reconstructed. And in that time, the cost to repair just 1 mile of road has increased to $1.5 million, meaning it would cost $645 million to rebuild the entire system. Keeping up with those 430 miles of road over a 50-year cycle would require the rebuilding of 7 of the 350 miles of paved road on an annual basis — $14 million. Luebbe only has $8 million in sure transportation funding every year. Even then, the county would still need to maintain 343 miles of paved roads over the same span. An estimated 50% of its annual transportation funding is for overlays, rehabilitations and street surface treatments which prolong the life of a road and keep it from needing to be completely rebuilt.
To accommodate the ongoing funding shortage, counties must prioritize repairs, designating road projects based largely on traffic counts and needed safety improvements.
Rice County doesn’t receive an annual appropriation of federal money and instead competes with other counties for those dollars. Luebbe noted that 50% of annual Rice County transportation funding comes from the state, a number he says is “fair.”
In Steele County, the current highway system, Ilkka says, can be maintained for approximately 10 more years at current revenue levels before needing a significant budgetary increase.
“We’d always like to have more money,” he added. “If money were no object, yeah, we’d do all kinds of stuff, but that’s not reality.”
But even as both counties work to keep pace with the particular wear and tear Minnesota roads receive, Steele County is looking to add a new north-south corridor. And though the idea has been discussed for a couple decades, it's now under more serious consideration.
‘We’re the road authorities’
The nation’s transportation system, Luebbe said, has been underfunded for decades. At times, the shortage plays out in events such as the recent break of an Interstate 40 bridge in Memphis and the deadly 2007 Interstate 35 Mississippi River bridge collapse in Minneapolis.
Though infrastructure is crucial in many aspects, Luebbe said the relative lack of political glamor in allocating such funding can relegate it to the back-burner. However, infrastructure is far more encompassing than just roads and bridges. It includes airports, pipeline systems, docks, ports, and water and sewer systems.
‘We’re the road authorities,” Luebbe noted. “We will do the best with whatever we are given.”
Luebbe said the county will likely face further needs as it continues to grow on I-35 north of Faribault.
“Our transportation system has to adapt to that,” he noted.
Over the previous decade, the Rice County Board of Commissioners has allocated approximately $25 million to rebuild I-35 frontage roads in anticipation of growth and the associated needed to carry freight and commuter traffic. Both counties remain ag-focused, so Luebbe's staff is developing a 10-ton highway system to eliminate road restrictions.
State, federal transportation packages in the works
Though the House DFL proposed a bill this year that would raise more than $350 million over the next four years by increasing the motor fuels tax by about 5 cents per gallon, Republicans and business groups were opposed. DFL Gov. Tim Walz unsuccessfully pushed for a 20-cent increase to the gas tax in 2019. Luebbe understands the political challenges a gas tax increase would bring. The state last raised the gas tax in 2009.
Though a budget agreement struck last weekend between Walz and the Legislature included $200 million more in transportation funding, how that will be allocated hasn’t been finalized.
The recent inauguration of President Joe Biden leads Luebbe to believe that the Democrat will likely prioritize renewable energy and mass transit. Biden in late March outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure.
According to the White House, $621 billion is for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. An additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Another $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would be retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan.
The president’s infrastructure projects, however, would be financed by higher corporate taxes — a trade-off that could lead to fierce resistance from the business community and thwart attempts to work with Republican lawmakers. Biden hopes to pass an infrastructure plan by summer, which could mean relying solely on the slim Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and a vote from Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate.