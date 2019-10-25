BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A 28-year-old man was injured on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jayson Andrew Chavez of Blooming Prairie was crossing Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie just before 8 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram that was turning from 2nd Street heading south. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Tyler Hill, also of Blooming Prairie, who sustained no injuries as a result of the crash.
Chavez was transported to the Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. According to the incident report, Chavez was not in a marked crosswalk when he attempted to cross the roadway.
The state patrol has determined that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
Also responding to the scene were the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the Blooming Prairie Police Department, the Blooming Prairie Fire Department, and the Blooming Prairie Ambulance.