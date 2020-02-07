OWATONNA — While the Owatonna Arts Center’s concert fundraiser technically falls on the day after Valentine’s Day, organizers stay it will still be an evening of love — platonic and otherwise.
“I created the set list out of songs that you think of when you’re falling in love, songs that are appropriate when you’re trying to stay in love, and songs for when you’ve made it and you’re in love,” explained vocalist Rebecca Somers, who will be the evening’s featured performer along with pianist Doug Madow.
However, both Somers and Creative Director Silvan Durben noted that “Celebrate Love” is also meant to be entertaining for friends, family members and anyone wanting an evening out in the heart of winter.
“All of the artists who are performing enjoy one another and that enthusiasm, that spark and that energy is just going to fill the room,” said Durben. Laughing, he added that whenever he puts on an event to raise money for the center, he tries to put the “fun” in fundraiser.
As with the performers — which will also include Sarah Friesen and Tim Van Gelder on vocals, as well as Owatonna High School student Sam Buegler on drums — Durben and Somers also have a longstanding friendship that helped propel the event forward.
“[Somers] has been very involved in our community and we’d contacted her earlier last year but the date and timing weren’t good. Still, she was really interested in the next seasonal event coming up and wanted to share her talents with us as well as individuals that she likes to work with,” said Durben, of Somers’ collaboration with both the arts center and the show’s fellow musicians.
For the vocalist, “Celebrate Love” marks her first private concert back at the arts center since 1999. In the interim, she explained that having kids and running a business took precedent over performing — although she did manage to continue singing through the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church, which was also where she first got connected with Buegler.
“I’ve done a couple things at the Little Theatre of Owatonna, and sang the national anthem all over town,” she laughed. “Then I took a step back and said it’s time for new blood, but it is something I love and the more I thought about doing [the concert], the more excited I was to plan and get it done.”
As far as a set list, apart from the three categories Somers outlined, she said the songs themselves come from different eras and genres — “all walks of life,” she joked. In addition to the performance, Durben noted there will be snacks on hand, as well as beer and wine for purchase.
“There are going to be heavy hors d’oeuvres,” he laughed. “Meaning, they’re going to be classic hors d’oeuvres that will be hardy. It’s not going to be just one little simple thing.”
In terms of what the funds will be used for, Durben said money raised next Saturday will go toward a variety of things around the center, adding that having some general funds stashed away is always helpful as new needs arise.
“Usually when we do have a fundraiser — we don’t do them often, only a few times during the year — we look at it as a fundraiser with the word ‘fun,’” said Durben. “Obviously, we would like to make a little money that we do need to support the arts center but once the day arrives, the goal is we want the event to be fun for all who participate.”
The concert will start next Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. and run roughly an hour and a half. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at Insty-Prints and Kottke Jewelers, or at the door.
“Celebrate Love” will take place at the Owatonna Arts Center, located at 435 Garden View Lane.Reporter Bridget Kranz can be reached at 507-444-2376. Follow her on Twitter @OPPBridget. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.