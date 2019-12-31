OWATONNA — Throughout his career as a professor at the University of Minnesota, Fred Amram did his fair share of writing and research — but it wasn’t until he retired that he started to record his own history, ultimately publishing a collection of stories from his childhood in Nazi Germany and his family’s flight to the U.S. at the start of World War II.
After nearly two decades speaking and writing on the subject, Amram and wife Sandra Brick are bringing their “Lest We Forget” exhibit to the Steele County History Center on Jan. 7.
As her husband began publishing stories from his youth — now also collected in the memoir, “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories” — Brick came up with the idea to create visual components for each piece. Since 2008, these works of art have been displayed alongside excerpts from Amram’s memoirs in venues across the Twin Cities and beyond.
“Our website has been up for three or four months, and I’m now in the process of trying to get outstate and anywhere we can get it,” said Brick, a professional fiber artist. “We feel it’s an important message and helps facilitate an important conversation.”
She added that the goal is to help people become “upstanders,” as opposed to bystanders, in order to try and keep history from repeating itself.
“It’s too easy to forget the horrible things that have happened,” added Amram. “There are genocides that are going on as we speak. We have to remember how horrific they can be and how citizens can prevent them.”
When he first started recording his memories in the early 2000s, Amram said the transition from academic to personal writing had its challenges. As opposed to a very objective style, the retired professor said telling stories about his personal life — or what he calls “writing without footnotes” — was often painful.
Throughout the course of the 24-piece “Lest We Forget” display, Amram includes memories of playing with birds near a bench labeled “Only for Jews,” before his mother quickly pulls him away. He also tells of his family’s first days in New York after escaping Europe in 1939, and of getting bullied for his religion as a sixth-grader, just as the war overseas is ending.
“I tried to write most of my stories so that they were bittersweet. I don’t like them to be too stark, too painful for the reader,” said Amram. “I like to see the light, as well as the dark.”
“One of the teachers helped him understand that being different isn’t bad. It can mean that you’re special,” added Brick, about the latter recollection. In addition to being a way for Amram to revisit his past, working on the exhibit has given Brick the opportunity to learn more about her husband — and about her own family.
In another piece, entitled “Reluctant Grown-up,” Amram remembers when Nazi police raided his family’s apartment and cleared every bolt of fabric out of his father’s storeroom. In Brick’s work of art, a drawing of a soldier and a stitching of Amram’s family are surrounded by small swatches of vibrant fabrics.
When coming up with the piece, Brick said she worked with her mother for almost a year collecting authentic 1930s-era material. When Amram then recalled that his father had mostly solid colors, as opposed to the patterns that Brick had found, she dyed cloths to substitute in.
“For me, it was also a way of collecting my families’ stories,” she explained, adding, “I designed the bases that the art sits on and then worked with my dad to help build them. In the process, I got to learn my dad’s stories.”
In addition to bringing “Lest We Forget” around the state for over a decade, Amram and Brick have also hosted a series of talks and workshops about collecting and telling family history, as well as on the Holocaust and patterns of other genocides that have happened around the world.
Towards the end of the exhibit’s stay in Owatonna, both artists will visit the history center. Amram will present “A Survivor Remembers the Holocaust,” and Brick will share “The Artist Reveals Her Secrets,” with a question-and-answer period to follow.
“[Its purpose] is to give people more information about me and about the Holocaust, but also to get people excited about doing, about being active,” said Amram, of the presentation. “I hope it inspires people to care about the world around them, to become active citizens.”
This public talk and discussion will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Steele County History Center, located at 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna. The event is free and open to the public.
“Lest We Forget” will be on display from Jan. 7 to 31. Admission to the museum is $5 for non-members. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the historical society’s website at www.schsmn.org/exhibits or the exhibit’s website at www.lestweforgetexhibit.org.