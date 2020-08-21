Through participating in showmanship, contests, shows and more on the national and state level, Sevareid siblings Charlie, 18, and Joe, 14, of Owatonna, each recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award.
2020 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Charlie and K-W Middle School student Joe are the sons of Aaron and Amanda Armstrong. Charlie and Joe are both members of the NJAA and the Minnesota Junior Angus Association. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) held July 19-25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charlie and Joe participated in the quiz bowl, skill-a-thon and livestock judging contests.
A press release from Angus Communications states the Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd, and progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
American Angus Association Events Coordinator Caitlyn Brandt said the NJAA recognition program was started to give junior Angus members recognition for their achievements thus far. Members earn points by holding state/national level offices, participating in the national conferences, showing at a variety of places, such as the Minnesota State Fair and Junior Nationals, performance testing activities, submitting data, profile testing, producing and merchandising Angus, and registering cattle.
To receive the Bronze award, members need to earn 1,000 unique points, and an additional 1,000 for the Silver award. The Gold is the final award, and requires members to be in their final year of eligibility (not older than 21 as of Jan. 1) and earn an additional 1,000 unique points.
It builds up over the years and depending how well you do in shows affects how many points you get,” said Charlie. “Which shows you go to also give you points, as well as what activities you do at national shows like showmanship, knowledge bowl and the quiz-a-thon. Being a part of those activities give you points. You need to have a certain amount of points for each category.”
A big accomplishment
Through participating in a wide range of activities, Charlie says each person is able to broaden their knowledge about the beef industry. He explains the skill-a-thon is more than just general beef knowledge, it’s about answering questions in different subcategories, such as names of bones and cuts of meat. Although the topics are broad, Charlie says it test participants’ knowledge of everything in the beef industry.
In his seven years of being a member of the NJAA, Joe says he has learned how to transfer, style and purchase cattle, as well as obtain more information about meat quality insurance and master beef advocacy. He also looks forward to achieving the next two levels of recognition in the NJAA.
Added Joe, “I’ve learned how to talk to people and I participated in a lot of activities. I think I’ve learned a lot.”
Although it’s taken him a couple of years to accumulate the needed points to be eligible for the Bronze award, Charlie acknowledges the time and dedication needed to participate in the events. Through his experience in the NJAA, Charlie says he has made ever-lasting friendships with people from all over the country, and has also learned how differently animals are raised in other parts of the United States. He also recommends the association to others interested in Angus.
“The Angus Association as a whole, the board members say it’s a big Angus family. I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t been friendly or positive,” said Charlie. “They are just happy to meet you and talk to you, it’s a great organization.”
For someone wondering why anyone would want to receive this award, Charlie says it’s “quite” an accomplishment.
“It requires a lot of work to be eligible for this award, but when you receive local, regional and national recognition and also through the Angus Association, it’s an accomplishment. It’s a big accomplishment.”
The association’s Brandt echoes the importance of the Bronze award as it shows the dedication to animals and specifically to the Angus breed, especially considering there aren’t many people who apply for it.
“These awards are a pretty big accomplishment. It really shows their involvement in state and national association in the breed,” added Brandt.