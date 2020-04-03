OWATONNA — Almost 15 years after competing on TV’s “American Idol,” Bucky Covington rolled into southern Minnesota to shoot a video for his new song, “Driving in the Dark.”
As opposed to a network television stage, the country singer belted his heart out while cruising along Interstate 35 and played guitar in front of Central Park Coffee Co. and Kottke Jewelers. That video, directed by Todd Randall and filmed by Owatonna-based production company Winter State Entertainment in May, was released online last week with the song expected to garner radio air time in the coming months.
“We just did a soft launch and then it will go on to country music stations,” explained Hamid Torabpour, a producer and writer for Winter State Entertainment. Posted to online video-sharing platform YouTube on March 25, the video had over 3,000 views a week later.
Both the song and accompanying visual were done in conjunction with the film “Brother’s Keeper,” which was also produced by Torabpour, and is now awaiting distribution. In addition to familiar faces like Laurence Fishburne of “The Matrix,” the feature itself also showcases a few Owatonna locations.
Torabpour explained that faith plays a large role in the storyline and explained that much of the interior footage was shot at Christian Family Church, which has a large campus just north of town along I-35. In the opening scenes of the recently-release music video, Covington — who provided the soundtrack for “Brother’s Keeper” and acted in a supporting role — is also seen walking across the building’s parking lot at dusk.
“I have known Hamid since he was a young boy, and their family is in our church,” explained senior co-pastor Cherrié Peterson. “After they shared with us what the film was about, we were very excited. We want people to see our building as a community building. It has been a community building, and we wanted to share it.”
While Peterson said she hadn’t yet seen the finished music video, she and her son were able to travel down to Texas almost a year ago to view the completed feature-length film. Centered around a football team in Abilene, Texas, much of “Brother’s Keeper” was also filmed down south.
Back in Owatonna, the music video also showcases multiple cuts of Covington playing guitar and singing along Cedar Avenue, with Central Park Coffee Co. and the neon “Kottke Jewelers” sign visible in the background.
Although filming took place last spring, the coffeeshop’s owner, Char Esch, said she didn’t actually know about the music video until last week. As a member of the Christian Family Church community, Esch said she first saw the work when one of the pastors shared it via social media.
“The link on Facebook was a still shot of Bucky in front of the coffeeshop and I said, ‘Oh cool, there’s the coffeeshop in the background,’” laughed Esch. “I knew that they were doing some filming downtown. I saw a little action going on with some cameras down the alley and across the street, but I didn’t really know what they were doing with Bucky until I saw the finished product.”
Watching the video, she noted that being able to identify so many local landmarks made the work feel personal. Esch recounted seeing the scenes unfold and being able to pick out her store, her church and her neighboring businesses, like Lucky Dice and Owatonna Shoe.
“It’s just a feeling of community and pride, showing some of the fun features in our town… and knowing that someone else values those things and uses them for a pretty major artist,” she added.
It’s also a source of pride during a difficult time for many downtown businesses, as the spread of COVID-19 has led state officials to temporarily close down retailers and dine-in operations. While she can no longer run the shop as she normally would, Esch said she is continuing to provide takeout and curbside pickup options for customers to get coffee and food.
Esch added that movie crews have also helped support Central Park Coffee Co. in the past by ordering from her while filming.
As a longtime resident, Torabpour also noted that it’s important for him to promote Owatonna as much as possible in the company’s films. Splicing up shots from Minnesota and Texas, he explained that there’s not much difference between a house in Abilene and a house in Owatonna and called the process of pulling scenes together “good, old-fashioned movie magic.”
Although the producer added that he is still figuring out exactly how the film will be distributed, he added that the goal is to get “Brother’s Keeper” out in late summer or early fall. In the meantime, Winter State Entertainment’s music video can be found online by searching for “Driving in the Dark” by Bucky Covington on youtube.com/watch?v=Dt8TExaxdqQ.