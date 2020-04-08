Another project marches forward as the Owatonna City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing district for a project that will allow Bosch to build a new warehouse facility, creating 50 new jobs in Owatonna’s industrial park.
During Tuesday night’s council meeting – which was held via a teleconference and only had four people physically present at City Hall – the council approved a TIF district that will allow Bosch to use property tax dollars on the increased value of the area to assist with the costs of building the 266,000-square-foot warehouse. The facility will be located behind the Owatonna Energy Station on Bridge Street. The total capital investment of the project is $15 million.
“There are consulting fees for the TIF financing which will be paid by the (Economic Development Authority),” said Troy Klecker, the city's community development director. “Administrative costs will be figured into the TIF plan so that consulting expenses can be reimbursed through the life of the TIF district.”
Because the project area qualifies as an economic development district, Bosch will have eight years after the receipt of the first increment to pay the city. This provision will allow the district to continue through 2030.
The Bosch project is the latest of large capital projects in Owatonna’s industrial park. According to Klecker, the Daikin Applied expansion project that included the construction of a 150,000-square-foot warehouse is near completion, with inside work left to be done. The project will bring an additional 50 jobs to the company that operates in both Owatonna and Faribault.
A 354,415-square foot Costco distribution center, is progressing well, according to Klecker. The construction company has been working throughout the winter and has issued a building permit recently by the city. The project is expected to add 200 new jobs in Owatonna.
Minmizer, a Blooming Prairie-based company that announced last fall that they would be relocating to Owatonna near Cybex, elected not to do construction through the winter. Klecker said that it's anticipated the company will continue with the project as scheduled this spring.
None of the projects in Owatonna’s industrial park have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Klecker said.