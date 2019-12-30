OWATONNA — “It’s kind of a funny story,” said Kristy Thiel, as she began recounting her daughter’s yearlong mission to collect donations for Rachel’s Light.
The pair dropped off almost a dozen boxes full of toiletries, clothing, dishes and more for the women and children’s shelter earlier this month, but the inspiration behind third-grader Abby’s gift began in September of last year.
“It was around the time of the tornado,” recalled Thiel. “We lost a huge tree in our backyard, and she spent a lot of time making flyers for all of our neighbors saying she would help them in their yards.”
While Thiel joked that the family needed assistance of their own after the storm tore through the neighborhood, she said Abby was consistently reminding her that there were people who had it worse — like a neighbor, who Abby said had a tree hit their home.
After offering help following the twister, Thiel said Abby wanted to find a way to continue taking action in the community. The 9-year-old got a box and started collecting donations from friends and family, knowing that she wanted to ultimately hand them over to an area shelter.
“She did a really good job of asking everyone we knew that was going to a hotel to bring back shampoo and soap,” said Thiel. “All the grandparents helped out, and all the other relatives that had been traveling and a couple coworkers. There were probably 10 to 12 people total.”
In addition to toiletries, Abby said she was also able to collect dishes and clothing for Rachel’s Light. Thiel described her daughter as relentless, noting that even through the school year she never lost sight of her collection. Thiel even added that one project led to another, as Abby found other ways to give back.
“In the spring, she said she wanted to grow her hair out so that she could donate it to Wigs For Kids,” she explained. Abby added that she found out about the opportunity through a notice at school, and said that — after giving 10 inches this fall — she’s hoping to start growing it out again, in order to make another donation.
“She doesn’t lose sight of the people who need things more than we do,” said Thiel, recalling the initial flyers that her daughter made offering to help neighbors after the tornado.
After Abby made her donation to Wigs For Kids in September, Thiel said they began to discuss as a family when and how to take Abby’s collection of items to a local shelter. Thiel noted that they discussed multiple options, but that her daughter felt an immediate connection to Rachel’s Light — a transitional home for women and children near Meriden.
As it became clear that the drop-off would likely happen around Christmas, Abby decided to do one last thing before bringing her items in. She went shopping for toys to include with the donation, as presents for the children at Rachel’s Light.
“They might not have enough toys to play with,” Abby explained, “and it would just be great if they did.”
She even kept one of the stuffed animals from the batch that she brought to the shelter, as a reminder of her fundraiser and newfound connection to the nonprofit. In the car on the way home from dropping everything off, Thiel said Abby became emotional with the ending of her yearlong project.
“She cried because she wanted to do more,” said her mother, tearing up herself when remembering the ride. “As parents, we just want to raise good humans. To have a child that has that much of a caring heart, it means the world.”
Amanda Starks, executive director at Rachel’s Light, said seeing Abby’s donations come in was “the sweetest thing in the world,” and noted how supportive the community has been since the shelter opened earlier this fall.
“It’s been really cool to see everyone step up and want to be a part of it,” said Starks. For residents wanting to donate items of their own, she explained that they can fill out the volunteer form on www.rachelslight.com or email rachelslight55060@gmail.com.
At the moment, Starks said the shelter is especially in need of paper products, laundry detergent and gift cards so that they can restock on various items as needed.
“There still might be some stuff that people need during the rest of the year,” noted Abby, thinking ahead to the end of the holiday season. On how it feels to do her own part in giving back, she said, “I’m really happy, and it’ll make other people happy, too.”