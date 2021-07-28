Downtown residents and commuters have a bit longer to wait for an additional option to top off their gas tanks and fill up on morning coffee.
During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, County Administrator Scott Golberg said Holiday Stationstores, LLC has extended its contingency date an additional 90 days as it works toward constructing a new gas station at the old county highway shop site.
“It’s overall good news,” Golberg said, adding that the due diligence period for the purchase of the north property of the site now ends Oct. 18. “They’re continuing to do their discovery work on that site, which I think mostly is involving engineering involving the flood plain fill.”
Both parcels at the site are located within the flood fringe, according to the current flood plain management study. Per Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations, fill may be placed in a flood fringe. Specifics regarding the flood plain remediation at both sites, with the goal of minimizing post-development impact on neighboring parcels, are the responsibility of the developer.
In September 2010, the former county highway shop sustained severe damage from flood rains. A new public works building has since been constructed just outside city limits on Hoffman Drive NW.
As the new company prepares to move into the site, engineering studies need to be done in order to ensure the flood plain fill is adequate.
“They essentially have to demonstrate that their fill in that site to get above the regulatory flood protection elevation is going to require them to prove that they’re not going to cause problems for downstream property owners,” Golberg said, noting that he believes this is what caused the need to extend the contingency period. “That’s a requirement in the city ordinance and they have to get a conditional use permit in order to do that.”
Holiday is preparing to purchase the site for $500,000 with a plan to develop a convenience store facility offering gas, groceries and a car wash.
Settling the suit
Also Tuesday, the board approved a settlement agreement to a federal lawsuit naming Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele as respondent. The approval came following a closed session to discuss the case as allowed by state law.
The suit, filed in October by two former Steele County Detention Center inmates — Isaiah Coffey, of Owatonna, and Ron Jaeger, of Rochester — alleged funds were wrongly withheld from their jail accounts and put toward their pay-to-stay fee. In the county's answer to the complaint, Thiele said funds were properly withheld from Coffey’s account, but denied funds were withheld from Jaeger’s account.
Though Thiele requested a jury trial, a settlement agreement was reached July 13. The terms of the settlement have been sealed by the federal court. According to attorney Stephanie Angolkar, who represents Steele County in the case, that information is expected to be accepted by the court and should be made public by the end of August.