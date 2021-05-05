The plans have been finalized and the city is officially seeking bids for contractors vying to be a part of the downtown streetscape project.
The Owatonna City Council unanimously approved Tuesday the final plans and specifications for the project that will completely reconstruct and reshape the 100-300 blocks on North Cedar Avenue. Along with that resolution was the approval to begin advertising for bids for the estimated $4.5 million project. The solicitation process began Wednesday and will run through May 26. A contract is expected to be awarded on June 1.
The decision followed several months of community members and downtown business owners expressing concern over the impact the project would have on public parking, specifically with the removal of the diagonal parking along the east side of Cedar. The project, which will make all on-street parking parallel, originally showed 30 parking stalls being removed from the three-block area. After some reconfiguration, the total and final number of parking stalls that will be lost is down to 17.
Something different the city will be doing during this bidding process is implementing the “best value contracting” selection method, said City Engineer Kyle Skov. Best value contracting will be used to prequalify bidders for the project to provide better assurance the contractor will be able to perform in the manner necessary to complete the project and minimize disruption to the adjoining businesses.
“We have had other situations where we’ve run into a nonresponsive contractor and we just cannot afford that on this project,” Skov said. “This allows us to evaluate if we feel the contractor can meet the timeline.”
Skov said the timeline will be for construction to begin in June and for all the street service and sidewalks to be completed by the end of 2021. He added that the amenities such as lighting, benches and landscaping will be completed in spring 2022.
Construction will also go in phases, Skov said, so that the entire three blocks are not torn up at the same time. Beginning on the 300 block, the construction crews will not move on to the next block until significant progress has been made so as not to further inconvenience the community.
The streetscape project will be paid for by a combination of city funds, sanitary sewer and water from Owatonna Public Utilities, and special assessments.