PARKING IMPACT

The total number of parking stalls that will be lost as a result of the streetscape project will be 17.

The 300 block will lose eight stalls.

The 100 block will lose five stalls.

The 200 block will lose four stalls.

The diagonal parking along the east side of the street will be removed and replaced with parallel parking.

There are almost 1,100 public parking stalls within a block of Cedar and more than 3,000 public and private parking stalls in the downtown area, according to Greg Kruschke, the community development manager for the city.

Discussions on the time limits for the on-street parking is expected to begin shortly. Some business owners within the project zone have requested shorter parking limits and ample signs to direct people to the long-term parking lots.