OWATONNA — The Pony of America named “Unforgettable” lives up to his name.
His strength and determination prevails year after year, placing him in state competitions and garnering him popularity and recognition throughout Steele County.
But for 18-year-old Brynn Hable of Medford, he is simply “Squirt.”
“He is my first-ever childhood pony,” Hable said of her 25-year-old horse. “He was actually my brother’s first horse and I was deathly afraid of him, but I got him when I turned 8 and started showing him right away.”
From barrel racing to jumping competitions, Hable and Unforgettable — whose stable name is Squirt — have had a long and illustrious decade-old career together. The duo are preparing for their last competition starting at the Steele County Free Fair next week, and Hable said she is hoping for one final trip to state with her four-legged partner.
“My first state trip was on him, so I’m hoping my last year with him will end in a state trip, too,” Hable said.
Following the end of summer, Hable said, Unforgettable will officially retire to live out his life enjoying the pasture at her grandparents’ farm in Geneva.
Before hanging up his halter, however, Unforgettable will be recognized in a truly memorable way. After 10 years of competing and attending the Steele County Free Fair, Unforgettable will be inducted into the SCFF Equine Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
“Unforgettable is an interesting one,” laughed Pat McCarthy, the Equine Hall of Fame superintendent. “He’s a game horse who participated in timed events, so it’s exciting that we will now have a horse on the wall from a different area of competition.”
It’s been seven years since the fair inducted a horse into its equine hall of fame, but Unforgettable will be amongst great company according to McCarthy. The first animal to be inducted in 2008 was a Pony of America named Hawkeye, who eventually went on to be inducted into the Pony of America Hall of Fame. The following year an Arabian stallion named Ferzon was inducted, a horse that McCarthy said really “put Owatonna on the map” as one of the top four breeding stallions in the world. In 2010, draft mules Nacho and Nelly were inducted and two years later another Arabian stallion named Raskal also received the honor.
“When the nominations for the Hall of Fame come in we compare them and what they have done locally, regionally, nationally, and in the world,” McCarthy said. “A lot of horses have done all these things and come from the families who are involved in the equine world. They have what they need to get on the wall.”
McCarthy said that Unforgettable is well-known for his presence at the local fair, but is also being recognized for his success in the state 4-H shows. He added that when it comes to including horses in the hall of fame that he doesn’t see them as being any different than the people already hanging on the wall.
“There is really no difference between the two, it’s all a matter of equine history,” McCarthy said. “I always ask, does the horse make the person or the person make the horse? The answer is ‘yes’ and ‘yes.’ There always seems to be a love affair with the horse and its handler. It’s just a different culture.”
Hable said that both she and Unforgettable are excited about receiving such an honor, specifically because of the family connection that comes with such recognition.
“My great-grandpa Laverne Utpadel was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Hable said. “I never got a chance to meet him, so this makes me feel connected.”
Though it will be Unforgettable’s face on the wall, Hable said that their kinship binds them as one.
“I have such a bond with him,” she said affectionately. “I will never have that same connection with another horse.”
While Hable would love to thank the person who nominated Unforgettable, she states that she still is completely in the dark on who exactly made the nomination. Instead, she expressed her deep gratitude to the people who helped make her equine career with Unforgettable possible.
“I just have thank my grandpa and grandma, Todd and Sherry Utpadel,” Hable said. “I have to thank them for giving me the opportunity to own such a great hose that has taken me farther than I could ever imagine.”
The Steele County Free Fair Equine Hall of Fame induction will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 12:30 p.m. in the livestock showing arena. Unforgettable will be present for the ceremony, as well has fellow inductee Henry Rypka who is being recognized for being a “professional volunteer” in the local equine community.
The Steele County Free Fair opening ceremony is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Fair Square.