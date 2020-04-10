In the midst of one emergency, county officials across southern Minnesota are asking residents to prepare for another during Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The annual initiative will take place Monday through Friday, with two statewide tornado drills slated for 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. During a typical practice run, students and employees would gather with their peers and go to designated shelter areas in their schools or businesses.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating at least six feet of distance between people — and with schools having closed their physical locations as a result — emergency management directors acknowledge that this year’s awareness week will look different in several ways.
“For businesses that are still open, it’s more about making your employees … aware of where your severe weather shelters are,” noted Tim Isom, Northfield emergency management director. “Were we to assign them to congregate in their shelters, that would go against social distancing.”
Dustin Dienst, Faribault fire chief and director of emergency management, said essential businesses will have to use their best judgment. If it’s a smaller site with a lot of people who would be gathered, he recommended having employees walk by to see the shelter areas throughout the day or just having a conversation and getting the word out to staff without an in-person meeting.
“It’s still important, even though there’s another situation going on,” he added. "Severe weather isn’t going to hold off because of COVID-19. We need to make sure we’re prepared so one disaster doesn’t make another one worse.”
Emergency management director Mike Johnson with Steele County seconded Dienst — saying it’s still critical that businesses cover this information with employees to prevent future catastrophes.
“That’s what going to save lives,” he noted. “We’ve seen some pretty devastating tornadoes this year in other parts of the country and we could see similar storms in our area.”
Johnson added that Steele County will participate in the 1:45 p.m. drill, sounding its sirens to alert residents, but has chosen not to repeat the evening run-through. He explained that this was part of a broader conversation throughout the region, which the final decision being left up to each county.
Isom added that Rice County, as well as most others throughout southern Minnesota, will sound its sirens for both statewide drills.
Disrupted routines require new conversations
With all non-essential businesses closed through the end of the month, officials also noted that it’s important for employers to discuss on-site safety procedures with employees working from home. Additionally, Isom added that changes to people’s schedules and whereabouts caused by the pandemic need to be addressed when thinking about emergency preparedness.
One example of this, he noted, is that many students are now home from school during the weekdays with parents or guardians who need to report to work. “It’s important that those kids know where they should go.”
In addition to each household going over its designated tornado or severe weather shelter area — typically some place on the lowest floor of a house, away from windows and not directly below anything heavy on an upper floor — Isom added that those in mobile home parks without their own safe place to go during a storm should discuss how to get to the park’s shelter, if possible.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website, residents in most mobile homes would be safer lying flat outdoors in an open area rather than trying to ride out a tornado in their residence.
Putting items in the right place
With many families also spending more time in the house due to the pandemic, officials noted that this can be an ideal time to try to gather emergency items together and go over plans within the household.
Ann Traxler, emergency management director for Le Sueur County, noted that residents likely already have a lot of crucial items at home — it’s just about putting them in the right place, so they’re accessible in the event of a severe weather event.
“Two things that are really important, which we’ve found out about from tornadoes, is people need to put an extra pair of shoes in their safe place, if they don’t wear shoes around the house,” she explained, “and they need to know how to turn off utilities and have a wrench in that safe place.”
Traxler added that the shoes may become important to walk over debris, and that not being able to turn off utilities in the event of a flood or tornado could cause a potential gas leak. Another thing that individuals can practice next week after the drills, added Dienst, is walking around their home, an important step to assess damage or potential gas leaks in the event of the real thing.
Like Traxler, Dienst also noted that it’s important to have emergency supplies in the house and ready to go. For people able to shelter in a basement, he said that the ideal situation would be leaving a kit there. For those who would shelter in a bathroom or similar area where there might not be as much space, he recommended just knowing where everything you may need is and making a plan for who will grab what.
“Actually having kids do that is something that can break up the boredom of the shelter-in-place order, and is a good exercise to go through even if COVID-19 weren’t here,” he added. “We want you to go to your severe shelter area but a lot of us don’t think about grabbing things before we go there. As long as there’s enough warning, taking water, some food and a flashlight is recommended just in case you are trapped in that area for a bit.”
With many people already stockpiling more than usual due to the pandemic, he also noted that families can likely get prepared for an emergency with what they already have at home. He encouraged people to plan for three days worth of goods, and to avoid planning to have so much that multiple trips back and forth to the shelter area would be required.
“Thankfully our weather service and radar abilities typically give us a few minutes before severe weather hits,” added Dienst. “It’s important to be able to take care of yourself while the first responders take care of those that either need more help or are not as prepared. It takes the pressure off of them and helps protect your family.”
Staying informed
In addition to the tornado drills on Thursday, every other day next week also has a theme — including weather alerts on Monday, severe weather on Tuesday, floods on Wednesday and extreme heat on Friday. Both the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service, who work together to organize Severe Weather Awareness Week, have posted additional information and resources for each topic on their websites.
While residents will be made aware of the tornado drills their county is participating in by the sirens, Isom added that this year the National Weather Service’s NOAA Weather Radio broadcast will not sound the drills due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the additional personnel that would require.
In the event of an actual emergency, Johnson added that NOAA Weather Radio devices can be handy to have around the house and can be found online or at most stores where radios are sold. For those that already have a device at home — like with flashlights and other emergency tools — Johnson added that Severe Weather Awareness Week can be a good time to ensure the battery is good and everything is functioning properly.