A Waterville man died Monday after falling off a lift at a construction site in Owatonna’s industrial park, according to police.
At 7:31 a.m., the Owatonna Police Department was dispatched to 3601 10th Street SW, the construction site of the new Costco distribution center, for a report of a man who fell off a lift. Responding officers located 62-year-old George McIntosh who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.
Capt. Eric Rethemeier said that Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called following the incident. Rethemeier said that MNOSHA is called when a fatality or significant injury takes place at a work site, though he said it also depends on the nature of the incident.
"What we were told was that an employee fell from a scissor lift," said James Honerman, a spokesperson for MNOSHA, a division of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. "The goal of our inspection is to help avoid a recurrence of similar accidents. Our investigation just began when we responded to the accident [Monday], and it could take a couple of months for any findings, but there is no set time frame for an OSHA investigation."
Honerman said falls are among the top reasons for workplace fatalities in Minnesota, averaging about six fatalities a year at worksites across the state. From 2015 to 2019, MNOSHA investigated 30 falls that resulted in workplace fatalities. The only cause more common than falls for workplace fatalities is contact with an object/equipment with a total of 44 cases in the same timeframe.
"What we do is we inspect the work areas for safety and health hazards," said Honerman about MNOSHA's investigation process. "We try to determine what caused or contributed to the accident and review whether existing OSHA standards are violated."
Also responding to the scene was the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Steele County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing. The investigation by MNOSHA is ongoing and separate.
The general contractor for the Costco project is Novak Construction.