OWATONNA — It has been a little over a year since the Steele-Waseca Habitat for Humanity joined forces with its neighbor to the east in Rochester to become one, larger organization, and they have been busy building homes and bettering lives ever since.
Now operating as Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit housing organization has been serving the five southern Minnesota counties of Steele, Waseca, Dodge, Olmsted and Wabasha since the end of 2018. In that time, they have built new homes, made emergency repairs, renovated existing homes, addressed housing needs following storm damage, and continued to operate their ReStore location in Rochester, accepting new and used building materials that are then sold to build funds for their overall operation.
Coming off of a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Claremont last month, where they handed over the keys of a brand new home to first-time homeowners, Two Rivers organizers are ready to keep the momentum going as they head into the rest of 2020.
“We’re currently working on recycling a New Richland home, preparing a home in Medford, working on a roofing project in Lake City, and should be done with a Rochester home in March before moving on to the next home next door,” said Ken Quattrin, the marketing and communications specialist for Two Rivers. “But soon all the attention will be on Owatonna and getting a new home built there.”
Quattrin said that if weather permits, construction on a new home located on Vine Street and Birch Avenue will tentatively begin in June. To help raise the funds that will make it possible, the nonprofit is currently prioritizing its efforts into making the third annual Hops for Habitat event, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
“We’re hoping this year to have more than 20 breweries at the event,” Quattrin explained as he described the beer-tasting fundraiser. “We are currently at 15, and our record is 24, so clearly I’m shooting for 25.”
Quattrin described the Hops event as an opportunity to sample beer from around the state, with breweries representing Northfield, Duluth, Mankato, the Twin Cities, and even Owatonna. There will be food vendors available, as well as live music from Travis Thamert, an Owatonna native who recently climbed through several key audition rounds on the NBC reality competition show The Voice.
Aside from great beer, exciting music, and the promise of a good time, Quattrin added that Hops serves as an excellent opportunity to learn more about Two Rivers and what the organization is doing for the communities they serve.
“Ever since the merger, it has been exciting to be able to take on even more property and to help more people,” he stated. “From the building stand point, we’ve been very busy, and busy is good. It means we’re blessing more people with a safe home and therefore a safe lifestyle.”
While 2019 was a busy year, Quattrin is expecting 2020 to be even busier. With two properties identified in Waseca as upcoming Habitat homes further down the road, Quattrin said that their busy workload means finding volunteers to be essential.
“Donations are always nice, but we need those volunteers to really make things happen,” he said. “Even if you don’t know to do frame windows or patch a roof, we will find something for you. You can drop off food for the crew, clean up, or learn a new skill from our worksite captains.”
Coming to Owatonna, however, Quattrin is confident that locating both donors and volunteers to make the new home a reality will be a breeze.
“Owatonna is a great city and a great place to be,” he said. “I know that Owatonna will come stand behind us and make this extra home extra special. “Owatonna loves Habitat, they love the mission, the love the drive, they love the passion, and they want to be a part of it.”
The third annual Hops for Habitat will take place on Saturday, April 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Tickets can be purchased online at TwoRiversHabitat.org/hops-for-habitat. VIP tickets are $55, general admission tickets are $40, and designated driver ticket are $5.
Those looking for more information on the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and how to become involved or donate can visit TwoRiversHabitat.org or visit their Facebook page.